‘Rockford Files’ and Emmy-winning actor Stuart Margolin dead at 82

Stuart Margolin, "Rockford Files" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" actor, has died. He was 82.

Margolin’s stepson confirmed his death on his social media page.

"The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments," his stepson and actor Max Martini shared on his Instagram, Monday.

"It made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything. Just a profound realization I thought I’d share. Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold."

Margolin’s other stepson, director Christopher Martini, said he died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Margolin was best known for his role as con man, Evelyn "Angel" Martin on "The Rockford Files."

Other notable roles were in 1981’s "S.O.B." where he starred alongside Julie Andrews, and 1986’s "A Fine Mess."

The Emmy-winning actor appeared in 1973’s "The Stone Killer" and 1974's "Death Wish" alongside Charles Bronson. Both films were directed by Michael Winner.

After "The Rockford Files" successfully aired for six seasons, Margolin received two Emmys for his work as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his character Angel.

Margolin's friend and co-star James Garner wrote a memoir in 2011 titled "The Garner Files," where he discussed his role in the hit show.

"I confess I’ve never understood why Rockford likes Angel so much because he’s rotten to the core," Garner wrote in his book. "But there’s something lovable about him. I don’t know what it is, but it’s all Stuart’s doing."

Margolin was born in 1940 in Davenport, Iowa and raised in Dallas. He reportedly attended a boarding school in Nashville and a private school in Dallas.

While he pursued his interest in acting, moving to New York to live with his older brother Arnold, Margolin attended summer theater camp.

In 1961, he rose to fame as he starred in CBS’ "The Gertrude Berg Show" and portrayed a Navy man on NBC’s "Ensign O’Toole."

Margolin was also a film director and worked on several movies with his late longtime friend Garner – "The Long Summer of George Adams" and "The Glitter Dome."

The famed actor also starred in "Love, American Style," "Blackouts" and "The Censor."

His more recent work included being featured in "30 Rock" and "The X-Files." He also wrote "What the Night Can Do," directed by his stepson Christopher.

He is survived by his third wife Pat, her daughter Michelle Martini, his brother Arnold, and his stepsons.