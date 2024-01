Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rock star Nikki Sixx's wife, Courtney Sixx, opened up about how leaving Los Angeles for Wyoming was the "best thing" they could have done for their family.

The 38-year-old lifestyle expert and Bouquet Box co-founder moved to Jackson Hole with the 65-year-old Mötley Crü e co-founder and bassist and their daughter Ruby, 4, in 2020. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Sixx shared her thoughts on how their family has benefited from relocating to the Cowboy State.

"It's made us a lot more hearty," Sixx said. "I think it's really brought out the best versions of ourselves for our whole family. It was just the best thing we could have done."

Sixx recalled that she and Nikki began considering leaving L.A. after becoming alarmed at the crime spike in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were really scared s---less of what was happening during COVID and with the rioting," Sixx admitted. "We live outside of L.A. and Ruby was not even one. I can say, I know I'm not alone, that I was like, 'It's the apocalypse. What is happening?'"

She continued, "So at that point — I grew up skiing in Utah. My mom's from Utah. I'm Mormon. I love to ski. And always in the back of my head I thought that one day, maybe we could have a place in the snow, God willing."

Sixx told Fox News Digital that one incident in particular when a sheriff came to her home led to her and her family eventually feeling "like we needed to do something, make a change" and they flew to Jackson Hole and fell in love with the town. She said that they rented a house for a couple of months before buying their current residence.

While the California native noted that she and Nikki still love L.A. and their friends in the city, she is happy that they decided to make Wyoming their permanent home. Sixx went on to say that the move has been especially good for their daughter Ruby.

"1,000%, we are so excited to be in Wyoming for so many reasons," she said. "I mean, all the obvious ones, that it's God's country, and it's just so gorgeous," she said.

"But also I think what's really important to me —what I love about it so much is — I wouldn't be able to sleep at night if Ruby grew up being entitled and spoiled and with these trust fund babies," Sixx explained.

"Nothing wrong with that at all," she continued. "Nikki and I weren't raised like that, and we already, we're so blessed. And she's so blessed."

"She's doing all of her horseback riding and learning how to clean them and doing her chores," Sixx added. "It is so good for all of us as a family, but especially for Ruby to have that balance."

Sixx emphasized that it was important to her for Ruby to have a normal life despite being the daughter of a rock star.

"As a little girl growing up, going on the road with daddy and getting to see and do and meet and be around things that are like, not normal," she said. "You know, they're still not normal to me. They're still not normal to Nikki. Because we didn't grow up with them."

Sixx noted that Jackson Hole is a very affluent community since the majority of the land in the county is federally owned and protected, leaving only a small percentage that can be developed.

"Hence everything's through the roof because you can only build on [a small percentage]," she explained. "But what's so impressive to me is that Wyoming is just — it's like back to basics. Everyone's like, in a truck."

"It doesn't matter which restaurant, which bar you go to. It could be like a billionaire next to a ranch hand next to a ski instructor next to someone that's in town from Europe," Sixx continued. "And everyone's just chillin'. It's really nice."

"It's totally different just how people treat each other," she added. "It's a small sense of community. And Ruby's met incredible women. Just even babysitters that we hire, her teacher — just all of these women. I feel like Wyoming — it's not for the faint of heart, right? Especially as a girl, especially as a single girl. These girls that come in, and they're working and they hustle. They have multiple jobs, and they'll come babysit for a couple of hours, and they're going to this restaurant. Then they work at the ski resort."

"It's like, it's incredible living, but it's also you gotta work for it. It's not just easy-breezy. And so Ruby's really learned how to cowgirl up."

Sixx explained that while Ruby is "girly girl" who loves all of her "princess stuff," she has also embraced the more rustic aspects of country life.

"She's all about getting her hands dirty," Sixx said.

The lifestyle expert shared that Ruby loves horseback-riding and mucking out stables.

"She rides Western in Wyoming, and we ride English [in L.A.] together," Sixx said. "And she literally is so cute. She'll go from stable to stable. Like, ‘Do you need help cleaning the poop?’ Like with the pooper-scooper? She loves it, and it makes me so proud of her because I feel like, you know what?"

"If all I can say — like, hopefully not — if the only thing I did right as a mom was get that little girl to Wyoming and have her in school in Wyoming…I'm a bit more traditional, so I feel really happy with this school she goes to in Wyoming and where she'll go to school."

She continued, "And that's a really big deal for me as a mom that I don't have to think about, like, any of that extra stuff. I know what she's going to learn in school, if that makes sense. I just couldn't be happier."

"And she loves it. She goes horseback riding three or four times a week. She's skiing. She's a great little skier already. We go on the Snake River, she's gone fishing with dad, and she gets in there and, like, puts the worm on the hook, and she's hearty, and it's really cool for her."

Though they love Wyoming, Sixx said that they do miss the warm weather and their friends in California.

"And we have our friends there [in Wyoming] too," Sixx said. "But we've been finding a nice balance."

Sixx and Nikki have also been finding a balance between their family life in Wyoming and their careers. Over the summer, she and Ruby joined Nikki and Mötley Crüe for three months during their world tour, which concluded in November.

Meanwhile, Sixx has also stayed busy with her DIY floral subscription company, Bouquet Box, which she co-founded with the high-end florist Mark's Garden in 2021. Earlier this month, Bouquet Box partnered with the Miss America organization for the 2024 Miss America and Miss America’s Teen pageants.

During the competition week, the contestants' families, friends and fans could gift them with floral box arrangements that they created with the stylists at Bouquet Box. Sixx and her team flew to Orlando for the pageant week, which she described as a "whirlwind."

"The girls were getting arrangements all week long," she recalled. "Like, I was icing my wrist at night. I'm not joking. I'm like, 'What's happening? This is so much fun. But like, I've never made so many arrangements. Miss Georgia got 50 just from one guy that she met, this fabulous guy that she met."

"That was like, oh my gosh, like, hello Georgia!" Sixx added with a laugh. "When the order came in, I'm like 5, 0, did I read that right? And then I looked her up and like, yeah, for sure it's 50. But I'm like, oh my gosh, Georgia's going to be the death of me. But it was so much fun."

"So everyone could order it. People kept coming over to our flower bar the whole week saying, 'We're so excited you're here.' Just well, because it's such a fun thing to do. And they could make it or we could build it, you know, build it yourself or we build it for you. And then it would be delivered to the girls every night."

Sixx told Fox News Digital that she and Miss America CEO Robin Fleming were very excited about their new partnership.

"There's never been an option to do anything like this. So you would just need to call your local florist in Orlando, right? And have it delivered to your girl's hotel room," she said. "And it's so special. Your girls have worked so hard their whole life for this. So, it was just an amazing partnership in the sense that all the girls were super happy, the families were happy. They could give something beautiful every day."

Sixx continued, "Everything went so well that now we're going into retail with Miss America. So it's going to be the Miss America bouquet by Bouquet Box. And then we're going to do a collab for Miss America Teen, Miss America's Little Sisters and the red, of course, Miss America arrangement."

Sixx also recalled how she unexpectedly ended up creating the bouquet for the winner of the Miss America pageant, Madison Marsh. Fleming asked Sixx to make the bouquet for Marsh.

"She's like, I want like not an okay arrangement. It needs to be fabulous," Sixx remembered Fleming telling her. "So I'm like, I got you. Yes, please. Oh my gosh, I call Nikki. I'm like, 'You're not going to believe this. I'm making Miss America's arrangement.'"

"I was lucky enough to present Madison with her flowers," she added. Sixx said that she felt the presence of Marsh's late mother Whitney during that moment.

"It was crazy amazing," she continued. "And then also just like to be present in that space for that. Those few moments when all of these girls just gathered around her and we're screaming and hugging her and cheering, like I've never felt truly that amount of love at one time. It was just like such a beautiful thing. These women are the absolute class acts, just like the whole organization. It was just literally like a dream."