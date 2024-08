As the public marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Robin Williams, his daughter, Zelda Williams, wants people to get a few things straight.

On X, she retweeted a post that contained an image of her father with a monkey sitting on his shoulder.

The account that shared it claimed it was the last photo of Williams, taken a few days before his shocking death by suicide at age 63 in 2014.

"It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead," Zelda Williams wrote.

"That is his ‘Night at the Museum’ costar, who now lives at one," referring to Williams’ role as Teddy Roosevelt in the "Night at the Museum films," which also featured the monkey, a trained capuchin named Crystal the Monkey, who has appeared in several films.

The image appears to be from Williams’ Instagram account, and was the second to last post. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! A visit from one of my favorite leading ladies, Crystal."

The page has been memorialized by Instagram, meaning the account remains preserved by the platform and is marked with the word "remembering."

As for her own grief, Zelda wrote, "And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are). Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will."

Zelda is the eldest of Williams’ two children with his second wife, Marsha Garces. The couple also share a son, Cody. Williams is also father to son Zak Williams with his first wife, Valerie Velardi.

Zak shared a tribute to his father on X with a photo of Williams in character as Mork from "Mork and Mindy."

"Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Today, I’m thinking about how much you loved all of us—your family, your friends, everyone you met. You inspire me every day to do my part in making our family’s world a little more connected and loving. Love you forever," he wrote.

Williams was also fondly remembered by some of his famous friends and co-stars.

Billy Crystal shared in a post on X, "Ten years…we all miss you," along with a photo of the comedians in their movie, "Father’s Day."

Henry Winkler wrote, "Robin Williams was like no other ..To watch him create on the spot was a privilege to behold.. Robin you are an angel now !!! REST IN PEACE."

Williams’ "Mrs. Doubtfire" co-star Sally Field revealed a touching story of Williams supporting her when her father passed away.

"I was, of course, beside myself," she told Vanity Fair. "I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you OK?’"

She said that after she told him what had happened, he said, ‘Oh my God, we need to get you out of here right now.’"

"And he made it happen; they shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew. He was very sensitive and intuitive," she said.