Remembering Robin Williams, beloved 'Mrs. Doubtfire' actor

Image 1 of 11 next

Image 2 of 11 prev next

Image 3 of 11 prev next

Image 4 of 11 prev next

Image 5 of 11 prev next

Image 6 of 11 prev next

Image 7 of 11 prev next

Image 8 of 11 prev next

Image 9 of 11 prev next

Image 10 of 11 prev next

Image 11 of 11 prev

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Robin Williams, born July 21, 1951, was an American actor and comedian from Chicago, Illinois.

The adored actor tragically passed away on Aug. 11, 2014, from suicide.

Williams was survived by his three children, Zachary Pym Williams, Zelda Williams and Cody Williams.

ROBIN WILLIAMS HELPED ‘MRS. DOUBTFIRE’ MOVIE DAUGHTER BY WRITING LETTER TO SCHOOL AFTER SHE WAS EXPELLED

Valerie Velardi, Williams’ first wife, is the mother of Zak. The couple wed in 1978 and divorced in 1988. Later. Velardi admitted that she allowed infidelity in the relationship.

In 1989, Williams married film producer Marsha Garces and they became parents to Zelda and Cody. The couple divorced in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences.

Graphic designer Susan Schneider married Williams in 2011. The couple honeymooned in Paris. Following his death, Schneider said Williams had an "invisible monster" chasing him before his tragic passing.

In 1977, Williams starred in a film for the first time. The movie "Can I Do It… ‘Til I Need Glasses?" also screened Jeff Doucette and comedian Roger Behr.

ROBIN WILLIAMS ‘DID A LOT OF WORK’ WITH VETERANS, ‘MRS. DOUBTFIRE’ COSTAR REVEALS

In late 1980, Williams starred as the lead in the popular cartoon turned musical comedy "Popeye" with Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl.

Williams was nominated for an Oscar for the first time in 1988 for his role as Adrian Cronauer, an armed forces radio DJ, in the war comedy, "Good Morning, Vietnam." However, actor Michael Douglas took home the gold statue for his appearance as Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street."

In 1989, Williams was nominated for an Oscar once again, but this time, for his role as a beloved English teacher, John Keating, at an all-boys school in "Dead Poets Society." Williams lost the gold statue once again, but this time, to Daniel Day-Lewis for his work as Christy Brown in the comedy drama "My Left Foot."

‘MRS. DOUBTFIRE' STAR LISA JAKUB REVEALS HOW ROBIN WILLIAMS HELPED HER BATTLE ANXIETY, DEPRESSION

"Dead Poets Society," also starring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, was nominated for best original screenplay and won at the 1990 Oscar ceremony. The movie made over $235 million internationally, according to E! Online.

In 1992, Williams voiced the larger-than-life, eccentric "Genie" in the Disney movie "Aladdin".

Williams starred in arguably the most well-known role of his career, Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire in the 1993 comedy drama "Mrs. Doubtfire", which also starred Sally Field.

The legendary actor also appeared in memorable films like "Patch Adams," "Flubber," "Good Will Hunting," "Happy Feet," the "Night at the Museum" movies, and "RV," with Josh Hutcherson and Cheryl Hines.

GLENN CLOSE BELIEVES ROBIN WILLIAMS WOULD STILL ‘BE ALIVE’ IF CHRISTOPHER REEVE HADN'T DIED

Williams also acted in popular TV shows, including "Happy Days," "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street" and "Friends."

The last project produced with Williams was "Once Upon a Studio." Pieces of Williams' voice were used in the nine-minute short film made by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released in 2023.

Williams’ death shocked the world. Hollywood and fans across the globe mourned the death of the legendary actor and comedian.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Steve Martin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul."

Movie director Steven Spielberg mourned the loss of Williams by writing, "Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can't believe he's gone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard," Williams’ son Zak told "Good Morning Britain" in a 2019 interview.

"At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn’t prepared," he added.