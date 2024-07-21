Expand / Collapse search
Remembering Robin Williams, beloved 'Mrs. Doubtfire' actor

Robin Williams was born July 21, 1951, in Chicago and passed away in 2014

Gabriele Regalbuto
Published
  Robin Williams
    Image 1 of 11

    Robin Williams was a beloved actor and comedian born on July 21, 1951. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

  Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve
    Image 2 of 11

    Williams was nominated for countless awards, including Oscars and People's Choice Awards, throughout his acting career. (Fotos International/Frank Edwards/Getty Images)

  Robin Williams as Popeye
    Image 3 of 11

    Robin Williams, as Popeye, and Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl. They starred in the film adaptation of the famous comic strip. (PA Images via Getty Images)

  Dead Poets Society scene
    Image 4 of 11

    Robin Williams starred in the "Dead Poets Society" in 1989. He received an Oscar nomination for his role as John Keating. (Touchstone Pictures)

  Young Robin Williams
    Image 5 of 11

    Robin Williams was adored by fans throughout his career and was well-regarded by his co-stars. (Sonia Moskowitz/Images/Getty Images)

  Robin Williams and co-star on Mork and Mindy
    Image 6 of 11

    Williams worked with Pam Dawber on the 1978 American sitcom "Mork &amp; Mindy," which ran for four seasons. (ABC Photo Archives)

  Sally Field, Robin Williams 2008
    Image 7 of 11

    Williams starred in arguably the most famous work of his career, "Mrs. Doubtfire," alongside Sally Field. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

  Williams and children
    Image 8 of 11

    Williams married his second wife Marsha Garces and had two children, Zelda and Cody. Prior to Garces, Williams was married to Valerie Velardi, with whom he shared his oldest child, Zak. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

  Mrs Doubtfire scene
    Image 9 of 11

    Williams remained close with both Sally Field and the children he acted with in the well-received film "Mrs. Doubtfire" up until his death in 2014. (Collection Christopherl)

  Williams and his wife
    Image 10 of 11

    In 2011, Williams wed Susan Schneider and the couple stayed married until his death. She told reporters after his suicide that he suffered from an "invisible monster" before his tragic passing. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

  Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in a TV show together
    Image 11 of 11

    Williams starred in the sitcom "The Crazy Ones" opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2013. The show was canceled due to low ratings. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Robin Williams, born July 21, 1951, was an American actor and comedian from Chicago, Illinois.

The adored actor tragically passed away on Aug. 11, 2014, from suicide.

Williams was survived by his three children, Zachary Pym Williams, Zelda Williams and Cody Williams.

Valerie Velardi, Williams’ first wife, is the mother of Zak. The couple wed in 1978 and divorced in 1988. Later. Velardi admitted that she allowed infidelity in the relationship.

In 1989, Williams married film producer Marsha Garces and they became parents to Zelda and Cody. The couple divorced in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences.

Graphic designer Susan Schneider married Williams in 2011. The couple honeymooned in Paris. Following his death, Schneider said Williams had an "invisible monster" chasing him before his tragic passing.

In 1977, Williams starred in a film for the first time. The movie "Can I Do It… ‘Til I Need Glasses?" also screened Jeff Doucette and comedian Roger Behr.

In late 1980, Williams starred as the lead in the popular cartoon turned musical comedy "Popeye" with Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl.

Williams was nominated for an Oscar for the first time in 1988 for his role as Adrian Cronauer, an armed forces radio DJ, in the war comedy, "Good Morning, Vietnam." However, actor Michael Douglas took home the gold statue for his appearance as Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street."

In 1989, Williams was nominated for an Oscar once again, but this time, for his role as a beloved English teacher, John Keating, at an all-boys school in "Dead Poets Society." Williams lost the gold statue once again, but this time, to Daniel Day-Lewis for his work as Christy Brown in the comedy drama "My Left Foot."

"Dead Poets Society," also starring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, was nominated for best original screenplay and won at the 1990 Oscar ceremony. The movie made over $235 million internationally, according to E! Online.

In 1992, Williams voiced the larger-than-life, eccentric "Genie" in the Disney movie "Aladdin".

Williams starred in arguably the most well-known role of his career, Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire in the 1993 comedy drama "Mrs. Doubtfire", which also starred Sally Field.

The legendary actor also appeared in memorable films like "Patch Adams," "Flubber," "Good Will Hunting," "Happy Feet," the "Night at the Museum" movies, and "RV," with Josh Hutcherson and Cheryl Hines.

Williams also acted in popular TV shows, including "Happy Days," "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street" and "Friends."

The last project produced with Williams was "Once Upon a Studio." Pieces of Williams' voice were used in the nine-minute short film made by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released in 2023.

Williams’ death shocked the world. Hollywood and fans across the globe mourned the death of the legendary actor and comedian.

Actor Steve Martin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul."

Movie director Steven Spielberg mourned the loss of Williams by writing, "Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can't believe he's gone."

"Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard," Williams’ son Zak told "Good Morning Britain" in a 2019 interview.

"At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn’t prepared," he added.

