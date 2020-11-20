Robert de Niro says Rudy Giuliani is 'representing a mob family'

Robert De Niro had some harsh words for President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

While appearing on "The View," the 77-year-old actor was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin what he thought about Giuliani changing career paths and representing Trump.

“Giuliani used to prosecute actual mob bosses in the '80s in federal court,” said Hostin, who is a former federal prosecutor. “What happened to him?” she asked.

“He’s the one who was prosecuting under the RICO Act, the way I understand it,” De Niro responded. “And now he’s representing a mob family."

ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS RUTH BADER GINSBURG A 'GREAT AMERICAN,' LABELS TRUMP A 'CRIMINAL'

“It’s crazy ... I don’t know what happened to him. I feel bad for him,” the Oscar-winner added.

De Niro said he “could not understand” why Giuliani, 76, would choose to represent Trump and reasoned that the former NYC mayor might be doing it “just for the attention, maybe desperation.”

“I can’t understand because it's just as easy to say ‘Look, I can’t buy into this, I can’t go along with this. It’s over, I’m out!’ ” De Niro said. “And he’d have so much respect and people would hire him, and want to hire him, and he’s going this other way, it’s just nuts.”

ROBERT DE NIRO SUED FOR GENDER DISCRIMINATION BY FORMER EMPLOYEE

De Niro has long been a critic of Trump, his family, and his administration.

In early November while appearing on "The Beat with Ar Melber" on MSNBC, he compared Trump to dictators.

“It’s the same playbook as Mussolini, as Hitler, as wannabe dictators. It’s what they’re going to do for the people, make Germany great again, make Italy great again, make America great again. It’s all appealing to the worst prejudices, the worst weaknesses of the public and instead of leading them and guiding them and being someone that they can look up to,” he said of Trump. “And when the public is not right, you have to be [there] to do the right thing and set an example for them. And if you don’t, then we’re going to be where we are today.”

He added: ”Thank God we’re out of this. We’re going to be in other things but thank God with Biden… he’s going to bring us into calm waters.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

De Niro pulled no punches in coming after those who still voted to give Trump a second term in office after host Ari Melber asked him about his many roles as a tough guy and how that attitude may have impacted Americans.

“I’m an actor, I do those parts, I enjoy them, but I’d like to even think in all of those parts there‘s a certain dignity somewhere buried in there that I don’t think a person like Trump, I know he doesn’t have,” De Niro explained. “There's no center. You have to have a center no matter who you are... It’s like somebody defying gravity. They’ll never do it. That’s why we have rules, that’s why we have laws, that’s why we have judges, that’s why we have structure. If we don’t have that, we have nothing. We have chaos, we have anarchy."

The "Godfather" star admitted he's "confounded" by citizens who voted for Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not like political, but I was so angry and so enraged and confounded that he would actually behave the way he did and that people bought it,” De Niro said. “Now I see many, many, many people in the country feel this way. I’m sad about other people who don’t. They’ve accepted him and would have voted for him and have voted for him. I don’t know why. That’s all that it was from the very beginning. Just how could this guy behave this way? That’s all.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.