Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Robert De Niro wants Trump to get a bag of this thrown in his face

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Robert De Niro said Friday that he’d like to see President Trump have a “bag of s---” thrown in his face.

“Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world,” De Niro told liberal filmmaker Michael Moore on his podcast.

He added that the Democratic nominee has to “confront him and put him in his place because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated.”

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Robert De Niro speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Robert De Niro speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

ROBERT DE NIRO: LIVING UNDER TRUMP IS LIKE LIVING IN AN 'ABUSIVE HOUSEHOLD'

The actor told Moore that he’d like to see Trump in prison and said there will be “no redemption” for the president. “There are consequences for misbehavior.”

De Niro, who is vocally anti-Trump, famously said “F--- Trump!” during the 2018 Tony Awards and dropped the F-bomb again on CNN.

The Oscar winner said he doesn’t “Want to make people angry.”He said people have to "understand we’re in a bad situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro said he supports former Vice President Joe Biden for president.