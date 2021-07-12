Rob Schneider goes off on coronavirus vaccine in Twitter tirade: 'Just say no'

Rob Schneider isn’t backing down in his public fight against the coronavirus vaccine.

The actor and comedian went off on social media denouncing the shot and told his followers that, they too, should refrain from receiving the vaccine while citing the Second Amendment.

"Just say no... And keep saying no... Over half of the U.S. population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! 'My body, my choice!'" Schneider tweeted, adding the hashtag, "2nd Amendment Is For This."

Schneider, 57, added in a series of tweets to his nearly 940,000 Twitter followers that "Our Government has told us they plan on going to OUR FRONT DOOR with this. They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk."

ROB SCHNEIDER SLAMS PUBLIC SCHOOLS' IN-PERSON CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES AS A ‘NEW KIND OF CHILD ABUSE’

He professed in a written note screenshotted from his personal device that: "We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data."

"This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year," he added.

ROB SCHNEIDER SLAMS ALEC BALDWIN'S 'SNL' TRUMP PORTRAYAL: 'I DON'T FIND HIS IMPRESSION TO BE COMICAL'

In February, the "Grown Ups" co-star slammed California public schools' in-person coronavirus safety measures as a "new kind of child abuse" while responding to a video of a teacher’s classroom that showed roughly 28 desks each separated by slats of plexiglass.

ROB SCHNEIDER HONORS LATE MOTHER PILAR IN HEARTFELT INSTAGRAM POST FOLLOWING HER DEATH AT AGE 91

"We are witnessing a new kind of child abuse: bought and paid for with YOUR tax dollars," the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member wrote at the time. "The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow. History will not look back at this kindly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Schneider did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.