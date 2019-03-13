Rob Lowe tweet praises ‘hardworking sons’ amid college cheating scandal

Rob Lowe, the actor who recently removed a Twitter post that poked fun at U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, appeared to yank another tweet Tuesday after reports said he threw some shade on celebrities accused in a high-profile college admission scam.

One of his sons, John, 24, tweeted in an apparent response to the alleged scandal that he studied "for MONTHS" to get into the college of his choice. He was clear to point out that he benefited from having the resources to have a tutor and take practice tests, but said he felt sorry for those who lost their chance at a dream school for "someone undeserving."

The allegations are serious. Federal authorities made several high profile arrests -- and outlined a top-secret investigation into an alleged scam involving rich and famous clients paying millions to a network of counselors and coaches to ensure their privileged children be granted admission to some of the country’s most prestigious colleges.

Felicity Huffman is accused of paying a bribe to help get her daughter into a top school, was eligible for release on $250,000 bond. Lori Loughlin was another boldfaced name charged in the case.

Lowe, 54, took to Twitter to praise his son, and tweeted, “very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” People magazine reported. Fox News could not find the tweet but other news outlets have a screenshot.