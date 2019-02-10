Rob Lowe deletes Elizabeth Warren 'chief' joke after Hollywood backlash

Actor Rob Lowe removed a Twitter post that poked fun at U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday out of concern that “some peeps got upset.”

Earlier in the day, Lowe responded on the social media platform after the Massachusetts Democrat officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign with a kickoff event in Lawrence, Mass.

“Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,’” Lowe wrote in the now-deleted post, in an apparent reference to the controversy over Warren’s claims of Native American heritage.

But many social media users – including fellow Hollywood actors -- were not amused.

“What a raw blow!” “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill wrote.

“That’s not funny,” actor Vincent D’Onofrio added.

“Don’t. Jesus,” “Hot in Cleveland” star Valerie Bertinelli chimed in.

“Just when I was liking Rob Lowe after his moving comments about being his mom’s caretaker — he takes a page from Trump. Ick,” former NBC correspondent Soledad O’Brien wrote.

Other users defended Lowe.

“Rob Lowe was just joking,” one user wrote. “Everybody is so sensitive these days. Just a bunch of snowflakes! #ElizabethWarren2020 is the person who lied about her race for votes.”

"Rob Lowe has no f---ing rights," another commented. "he isn't protected under the constitution. i said what i said."

Another user retweeted the image of the State Bar of Texas registration card, on which Warren had identified herself as “American Indian.”

The senator recently apologized for claiming Native American ancestry on the 1986 card, hinting that other documents with a similar claim may exist.

Ultimately, Lowe decided it was best to remove the post.

"I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet," he wrote. "It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma!"