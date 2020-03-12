Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson share update following coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have offered fans an update following their COVID-19 diagnoses.

The actor, 63, took to Instagram on Thursday night to ensure fans that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are doing well.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," wrote Hanks in the caption. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

Hanks announced the pair's diagnosis on Wednesday, saying that he and Wilson, 63, were being "tested, observed, and isolated."

His update continued: "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks seemed to be in decent spirits, as he referenced one of his film's in the post, wrapping it up with, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

The picture was a simple one, showing Hanks with his arm around Wilson, both in t-shirts and baseball caps.

Wilson shared the same photo, thanking fans for their support in the caption.

"So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support," she wrote. "Means so much and strengthens us."

The posts were met with love and well wishes from the pair's famous friends.

"Love u both," wrote Gwen Stefani.

Kris Jenner wrote: "Praying for you and sending love to you both!!!"

"Absolute legend," said Grant Gustin.

Kate Bosworth simply said, "Love you."