Rita Ora offered over $6G to restaurant to host birthday party amid pandemic: reports

Rita Ora reportedly paid big bucks to enjoy her 30th birthday.

Back in November, the star came under fire for hosting a birthday celebration at the Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England -- which at the time, was ordered -- along with other restaurants -- to close indoor dining due to coronavirus lockdown protocols.

After news of the bash broke, Ora apologized for what she called a "serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

Now, new details have emerged, however, that the star allegedly offered around £5,000 ($6,864.50) to the restaurant to break the protocols and host the event, according to multiple reports.

Citing law enforcement, TMZ reports that one of the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer's reps tried to strike the deal with the restaurant.

Scottie Bhattarai, general manager at Casa Cruz, allegedly told police that he took the offer because he was "greedy," according to BBC and other outlets. Additionally, he was allegedly fully "aware the event breached coronavirus regulations," BBC reports.

Moreover, the star's security team allegedly asked the restaurant to turn off CCTV security cameras during the event, and CCTV hard drives were wiped just two days later, per the BBC, citing a recent licensing hearing.

Between 15 and 20 people were in attendance at the height of the party, Bhattarai said, and authorities arrived shortly after 9 p.m. but were not given access.

The outlet reports that in addition to accusations of breaching licensing rules and not allowing police to see footage of the evening, they also are being accused of allegedly locking fire doors during the party.

The licensing committee is currently deciding whether or not to revoke the eatery's license. Per TMZ, the alleged $6,864.50 payoff is not being investigated.

Bhattarai, now subject to a criminal investigation, has been fired by the restaurant, whose parent company reportedly promised to upgrade the CCTV system to prevent such incidents in the future.

Reps for the star, Casa Cruz and the London police did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment while Bhattarai could not be reached.