Last Update 2 mins ago

Rick Schroder arrested for domestic violence twice in the past 30 days

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Rick Schroder was arrested on domestic violence charges and remains in custody on $50,000 bail, Fox News confirms.

The former child star was arrested early Wednesday morning after police received a call of domestic violence at 12:43 a.m. PST, Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told us.

"When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and the victim. They also identified evidence of a physical altercation," Navarro said, identifying Schroder as the suspect.

Rick Schroder is best known for his role on "Silver Spoons."

"The female adult victim declined medical treatment," she said before adding that Schroder was "arrested for domestic violence...[and] booked at Malibu Loft Hills Sheriff's Station."

Navarro said this is the second time police have been called to Schroder's residence.

Filmmaker/actor Ricky Schroder attends "The Volunteers" New York Screening at TED Theater on November 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

On April 2, at approximately 12:26 a.m., "a similar incident occurred between suspect Schroder and the victim at the same residence."

Schroder, who is best known for playing Ricky Stratton on the sitcom "Silver Spoons," split from his wife Andrea Bernard in 2016 just weeks shy of their 24th wedding anniversary.

Actor Ricky Schroder and then-wife Andrea Bernard Schroder arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Television's "Dolly Parton's Coat Of Many Colors" at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The former couple share four children.

