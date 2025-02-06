Richard Gere left America for his wife: everything to know about the Spanish beauty

Alejandra Silva believes she and Richard Gere are "soulmates."

The couple began dating in 2014, and four years later, they married in a secret ceremony.

Silva, 41, who has worked as a publicist, is an advocate for ending homelessness and is a patron of a foundation called Hogar Si. She is also an environmental activist. She and Gere, 75, are currently working on the Sierra a Mar project, an environment and sustainability initiative along the coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

A Buddhist and a vegetarian, like Gere, SIlva is an animal lover and an avid horseback rider.

"We are like soulmates," Silva told Elle España this year of their relationship. "We have the same values, we see the world in the same way and from the first moment we felt that we had known each other for a long time."

Silva told the magazine that they are both activists at heart.

"One of the things that unites us the most and what made us fall deeply in love was our activist heart," she said. "Being an activist leads you to infuse your values into the world to improve it. It's about giving a voice to people who don't have one and raising awareness. It has a very deep meaning, and we must value where to put our energy, no matter how little it may be."

Silva is also a socialite whose father is the former financial vice president for pro soccer club Real Madrid.

The 41-year-old is a native of Spain. She was born in A Coruna, a port city in the northwestern part of the country.

As a U.S. citizen, Silva revealed that she voted in a U.S. election for the first time last November.

"Standing there, ballot in hand, I felt a deep sense of pride and connection," she wrote on Instagram. "It was more than just a choice; it was a step into something bigger, a moment of belonging and responsibility. Voting for the first time was powerful, a reminder that my voice truly matters. You truly matter!!"

After she and Gere married in 2018, she lived with him in New York and Connecticut, and late last year, the couple left the U.S. for Madrid so Silva could be closer to her family.

"It's time for my wife to be around her family and friends and culture," Gere told Fox News Digital last year. "And [it’s] good for our kids. I think it's great to be living, not just visiting, but living in another culture."

Silva, who is 34 years Gere’s junior, is a mother of three and a stepmother to his 25-year-old son, Homer, from his second marriage to Carey Lowell. Gere was also married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 until 1995.

The couple share Alexander and James, who were born in 2019 and 2020, and she is also mother to Albert from her first marriage, who was born in 2012.

Gere said he had lived in New York most of his adult life.

"New York gets in your blood. It's very hard to remove that," he told Jimmy Fallon last year. "It infects your DNA. But I love Spain too. I love Madrid."

He said they would be spending Thanksgiving in Spain, and later that month, Silva shared a photo on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their home in Madrid as James and Alexander decorated their Christmas tree.

She wrote, "this year finally, Christmas in Spain!"

Gere told Fallon that Silva grew up in a "very big Spanish family, and her grandmother was kind of the glue that held all of that together. And the grandmother passed away. It was about a year and a half ago, two years ago. So, my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family. So, she's already planning for 35 people for Sunday lunches."