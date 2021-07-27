Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Real Housewives
Published

Teddi Mellencamp shares photo of injuries after she fainted during vertigo attack: 'Busted open cheek and lip'

The 'Real Housewives' alum said she was responding to her daughter's cries

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Teddi Mellencamp said she injured herself while rushing to the aid of her daughter in the middle of the night.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday and opened up about the incident in which she fell to the floor and busted her lip while responding to her daughter’s cries.

"Anyone got any hot tips on how to get rid of Vertigo?" she asked of her followers in the social media post of her injured lip and face. "At 4am, Slate yelled out for me to please come to her room and as any Mom would I jumped up at mock speed and sprinted in there."

TEDDI MELLENCAMP SAYS SHE HAS 'A HEAVY HEART' AS SHE PREPS HER 4-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER FOR NEUROSURGERY

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum Teddi Mellencamp said she ‘busted her lip’ when she experienced vertigo and fell inside her home over the weekend.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum Teddi Mellencamp said she ‘busted her lip’ when she experienced vertigo and fell inside her home over the weekend. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The daughter of John Mellencamp said by the time she made it to her daughter’s room, "my eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip."

"Luckily all was good with Slate and something worse didn’t happen to me…" she continued. "That being said, I can’t go onto Webmd because it’s [sic] sends me spiraling so any tips appreciated."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP RESPONDS AFTER RAPPER  POP SMOKE REPORTEDLY KILLED AT HOME SHE OWNS

It didn’t take long for Mellencamp’s fellow Bravo castmates to hit the comments section to issue their support.

"Did tequila terry go to Slates room or was it Teddi? Asking for a friend," her former "RHOBH" co-star Lisa Rinna wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' her dad John Mellencamp's engagement to Meg Ryan Video

Kyle Richards chimed, "We are a good team #hotmessexpress," to which Mellencamp responded, "Put us in bubble wrap."

‘RHOBH’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP WILL NOT RETURN TO BRAVO SERIES: 'IT FEELS LIKE A BREAKUP ALMOST'

Mellencamp maintained that she would be scheduling an appointment with her doctor and in a later Instagram Story post said she made one for Wednesday but in the meantime was using an ice roller to mitigate the swelling.

"I thought I was obsessed with this before," she wrote. "Now I can’t even express the relief it’s given me since the fall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So excited to see doc weds and getting Epley maneuver done today," she added of the exercise, which according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "helps to treat the symptoms of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo."

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar