'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser says final season will be 'different than past seasons'

"Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser is giving fans some insight into how the final episodes of the hit Western will play out.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Hauser explained that the second installment of season 5, which debuts in November, will be "different than past seasons."

"God, I just literally finished it 10 days ago, and I've been thinking about what the season means," Hauser said of filming the final episodes. "The last seven years of doing this show, and Taylor [Sheridan] is just such an amazing writer, and he's just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up."

"Not into a perfect bow, it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it's some really dramatic stuff and it's heartfelt. It's different than past seasons, certainly, but in a good way. So, I'm excited for the audience in the ‘Yellowstone’ world to check it out and, hopefully, they love it. That's all you can hope for."

Hauser has portrayed Rip Wheeler, the bruiser for the Dutton family and Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) love interest throughout all five seasons of the show. Kevin Costner played John Dutton, Rip's boss and Beth's father, but he will not be returning for the final "Yellowstone" episodes. Hauser told Fox News Digital what it was like to work alongside Costner all those years.

"In my opinion, he's one of those guys that comes to work and he's always laid the wood. You know what I mean? He's somebody that everybody looks up to or has looked up to," Hauser said. "I've enjoyed every bit of working with him."

He continued, "I love the cast, though. Whether it's Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo, Ian Bowman. They're just a great cast of people."

Hauser said Costner was "wonderful to work with" and hopes to "one day" work alongside him again.

With Costner's departure, the rumor mill has been in overdrive about a possible season 6 of "Yellowstone."

Deadline reported in August that the hit Western TV series "likely will not end" after the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of season 5. The outlet noted that the main stars for the possible new season would be Reilly and Hauser, making Beth and Rip's romance the main event.

Sources told the outlet that there hasn't been a deal made, but there is a strong push to continue the show after Costner's exit. Per Deadline, Reilly and Hauser have been working on continuing the Beth and Rip romance, but it was originally planned as a spin-off series.

Hauser touched on these rumors to Fox News Digital, noting that he's "a hired gun" and doesn't get to make all the decisions.

"I can't comment right now, but I mean, listen, in a perfect world, I think it would be amazing to see this thing go on, but there's a lot of different people involved in that decision," Hauser said.

"I'm a hired gun. I ain't a producer, I ain't the studio head, just a hired gun. But I hope so. I hope it really happens because it would be fun," Hauser concluded.

Aside from spending time filming the final episodes of "Yellowstone," Hauser recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Free Rein Coffee. To celebrate the milestone, Hauser's coffee company did a collaboration with Walmart.

"One of the most amazing things, I think, whether it's Montana, Texas, New York, you know, L.A. People, people love the beans and they love the roast. There's a little bit for everybody. We have a bunch of different styles of coffee," Hauser said.

Hauser told Fox News Digital he decided to launch his own company because he and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, are big "coffee nuts." He explained they both have two to three cups before even taking their kids to school.

The "Yellowstone" star and Daniel have been married since 2006 and have three children together.