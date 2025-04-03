Reese Witherspoon’s daughter embraces 'Legally Blonde' glam in pink bikini for her acting debut

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillipe, is channeling her mom's iconic "Legally Blonde" character for her acting debut on ABC's "Doctor Odyssey."

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model and actress was featured in a behind-the-scenes clip of the series wearing a hot pink bikini, similar to the swimsuit Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, wore as part of her Harvard video application in the 2001 romantic comedy.

Phillipe will guest-star in the medical drama's Thursday episode alongside two other starlets with famous parents: Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, and Charlotte Lawrence, daughter of producer Bill Lawrence and actress Christa Miller.

Witherspoon and her daughter have always had a tight bond.

In 2018, Witherspoon praised her daughter for her "strong opinions" and "empathy."

"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," the actress wrote about Phillippe in a blog post back in 2018. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing."

One year later, Phillipe penned a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

"This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," Phillippe captioned an Instagram post at the time. "She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

"How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Witherspoon commented.