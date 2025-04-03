Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter embraces 'Legally Blonde' glam in pink bikini for her acting debut

Ava Phillipe, the 25-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe, is set to make her acting debut on Thursday

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillipe, is channeling her mom's iconic "Legally Blonde" character for her acting debut on ABC's "Doctor Odyssey."

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model and actress was featured in a behind-the-scenes clip of the series wearing a hot pink bikini, similar to the swimsuit Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, wore as part of her Harvard video application in the 2001 romantic comedy. 

Phillipe will guest-star in the medical drama's Thursday episode alongside two other starlets with famous parents: Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, and Charlotte Lawrence, daughter of producer Bill Lawrence and actress Christa Miller.

REESE WITHERSPOON AND DAUGHTER AVA STUN FANS AS THEY TWIN IN MATCHING SWEATERS: ‘WHO IS WHO?’

Ava Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillipe, left, channeled her mom Reese Witherspoon's iconic "Legally Blonde" character in her acting debut. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw; MGM)

Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillipe, Paris Jackson

Ava Phillipe, center, will join guest stars Charlotte Lawrence and Paris Jackson, right, in Thursday's episode of "Doctor Odyssey." (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

Witherspoon and her daughter have always had a tight bond.

In 2018, Witherspoon praised her daughter for her "strong opinions" and "empathy."

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posing together at a Legally Blonde party

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon married in 1999 and had two children together, Ava and Deacon, before divorcing in 2008. (RJ Capak/WireImage)

"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," the actress wrote about Phillippe in a blog post back in 2018. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing."

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe next to each other

Reese Witherspoon, right, once said that she and her daughter Ava do not see the resemblance between themselves in the same way others do. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sarah Chloe Jewelry)

One year later, Phillipe penned a heartfelt tribute to her mom. 

"This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," Phillippe captioned an Instagram post at the time. "She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

"How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Witherspoon commented. 

