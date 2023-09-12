Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Reese Witherspoon shuts down rumors she's a billionaire: 'I would be so lucky'

Witherspoon's net worth is estimated to be $440M

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Mickey Guyton says Reese Witherspoon is 'that nice person' fans see on-screen Video

Mickey Guyton says Reese Witherspoon is 'that nice person' fans see on-screen

Mickey Guyton said she was nervous meeting Reese Witherspoon because she did not want to be "disappointed."

Although labeled the "world's richest actress" by Forbes Magazine, Reese Witherspoon is denouncing rumors that her net worth has exceeded $1 billion.

Speaking at the INBOUND conference in Boston last week, just days after 70% of her fashion brand Draper James was acquired by Consortium Brand Partners per Forbes, Witherspoon says any speculation she had reached billionaire status was false.

"I didn’t," she told the crowd of various reports of her growing wealth. "They’re wrong." 

REESE WITHERSPOON ON BEING 'TOTALLY OVERWHELMED' BY LIFE, WORK: 'I'LL LAY ON THE FLOOR AND CRY'

Reese Witherspoon in a black shirt looks to her left on the carpet in California

Reese Witherspoon clarified that despite rumors, she is not a billionaire. (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images)

"That’s enormously flattering and if I ever touched the bottom of whatever Oprah’s magic golden boots do, I would be so lucky," she joked with the audience of her friend Oprah, per People magazine. 

In 2021, Witherspoon sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, which she co-founded in 2012, for $900 million, a number that likely prompted rumors of a 10-digit net worth. 

Reese Witherspoon puts her finger in the air in a blue dress with puff sleeves while on stage in Boston

Reese Witherspoon spoke at the INBOUND conference in Boston on Sept. 8. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June, Forbes released a list of the wealthiest self-made women in various industries. Witherspoon slotted in at #59, just after singer Dolly Parton, with a net-worth of $440 million – while other women who reportedly had higher net worths have acted, she was the first woman on the list whose primary occupation was acting.

Zinhle Essamuah and Reese Witherspoon sit on stage and have a chat at the INBOUND conference in Boston

Reese Witherspoon spoke with NBC News Daily Zinhle Essamuah about her success as not only an actress, but producer and creator. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot)

Speaking of the success she has generated throughout her career, Witherspoon says the opinions of others are not valuable to her.

"I think I started so young, and rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learned a long time ago that other people's opinions of me are none of my business," she shared.

"I really don't care what anybody thinks. I'm gonna do my work anyway. I'm gonna date whoever I want, go hang out with a friend nobody likes. When you release that feeling of other people's opinions crushing you or holding you down, you're free. You’re totally free."

Reese Witherspoon soft smiles on the carpet at the LA premiere of "The Last Thing He Told Me"

Reese Witherspoon says she has learned throughout her career to not care about what other people say about her. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life," she disclosed.

Witherspoon and her second husband, Jim Toth, recently settled their divorce filing after nearly 12 years of marriage. They announced their breakup in March. They share one son together, Tennessee, 11. Witherspoon is also the mother of Ava, 24 and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending