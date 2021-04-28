Reese Witherspoon says she, Britney Spears were treated differently by the media

Reese Witherspoon has joined the chorus of people speaking out about Britney Spears’ treatment by the public and the media.

Interest in the pop star’s troubled past was renewed with the recent documentary "Framing Britney Spears" and resulted in figures like Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer being accused of treating the singer unfairly.

Witherspoon, who’s been a Hollywood staple for many years now, recently said in an interview with Time magazine that she has found similarities between her story and Spears’.

The stars both began the process of divorce in the same year – Witherspoon from Ryan Phillippe and Spears from Kevin Federline. Additionally, both women are mothers, and spent time as single parents jockeying their careers and constantly dodging paparazzi.

The "Little Fires Everywhere" actress, 45, said that at the time, paparazzi would follow her just about anywhere – to church, school and even soccer practice.

She also recalled an RV being parked outside of her home for a time with photographers pointing cameras into the house to take personal photos.

"My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," Witherspoon said.

The extreme situation led the Oscar winner to relocate her family to Nashville in 2006.

Luckily, Witherspoon escaped unscathed, noting that women like Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were branded as "bad" while women like herself and Jennifer Garner were granted the label of "good."

Furthermore, the labels don’t seem perfectly clear to the star, as she recalled instances of herself screaming at paparazzi while being filmed, but the incidents didn’t have an effect on her reputation like it did for Spears and others.

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," the actress explained. "I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of s----."