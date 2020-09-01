Reese Witherspoon shares hilarious moments of son, 7, doing virtual learning: ‘Going great’

Reese Witherspoon is doing her best at trying to do virtual learning with her 7-year-old son Tennessee, but it’s not going according to plan.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star shared hilarious pictures on Monday of Tennessee’s latest hobby during homeschool amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In three pictures, the 7-year-old hung upside down in a bat pose on various surfaces.

“Home school is going great," Witherspoon, 44, joked in the caption.

Several of “The Morning Show” actress’ friends found humor in the glimpses of Tennessee doing virtual learning.

Mindy Kaling commented, "Tennessee is a bat now."

Derek Blasberg joked, "Give him an A+ in gym!"

“What?? This is awesome,” Helena Christensen said.

Witherspoon’s “Cruel Intentions” castmate Selma Blair commented, “This is really enjoyable. Looking.”

Chelsea Handler joked, “That’s how I was born.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan said, “I was doing the exact same thing at his age. I just wanted to be upside down on trees, on swings, on furniture. Go Tennessee!” Witherspoon responded, “I was the same!”

Witherspoon’s hilarious post comes less than a week after she revealed Tennessee was beginning virtual learning.

"Online learning here we come!! 📚✏️" she captioned a picture of her 7-year-old much more focused while on a tablet. "#backtoschool."