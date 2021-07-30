Ree Drummond shares sweet selfies with husband Ladd from Colorado vacation

Ree Drummond is giving fans a look at her happy marriage.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef took to Instagram recently to share photos from her trip to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, particularly Vail, a popular ski resort town.

Her most recent post, which came Wednesday, featured a collage of selfies that she snapped with her husband, Ladd. In each photo, the couple donned big smiles.

"Vacation selfie scrapbook from last week! I snapped more selfies with my spouse last week than in the twenty-four (plus!) years we’ve been married," Drummond revealed in the caption. "This oughta do us for awhile!"

She also pointed out one particular photo that "cracks me up," as it features her wearing her sunglasses crooked.

"I was going for the carefree-in-love look but wound up looking a little off-kilter," she explained. "Story of my life."

The television personality concluded: "I love you, Ladd!"

The star shared a number of photos from her trip, taking several opportunities to show off their love, which she called "on fire" in one post featuring a photo of the two soaking up some time in nature together.

In a post shared earlier in the trip, Drummond explained that she and Ladd were supposed to visit Colorado sooner, but got hung up at home when he was involved in a car accident.

"Last time Ladd and I tried to go to Colorado together, there was this really bad accident involving a fire truck and we didn’t make it," she captioned yet another selfie of herself and her hubby. "So my answer to the question ‘How happy are you to be in Colorado with your husband right now?’ would most definitely be this: Happy. So very, very, extremely, through-the-roof, over the moon happy."

She also joked that she wasn’t looking forward to an upcoming hike that Ladd has planned, so much so that she was prepared to "leave his butt on the mountain and drive back to Oklahoma by myself."