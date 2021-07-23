Ree Drummond enjoys 'marital vacation' to Colorado with husband Ladd following his recovery from neck surgery

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd enjoyed a "marital vacation" to Colorado after he recovered from neck injuries from an intense truck collision.

"The Pioneer Woman" star, 52, and her spouse of 24 years, also 52, took time away from their busy lives to reconnect in the Centennial State.

Ree explained her enthusiasm about their vacation in a blog post on Sunday. She wrote, "Ladd and I are on vacation in Colorado together! Can you tell I'm excited?"

"Missing our vacation was certainly at the bottom of our list of concerns at the time since Ladd was in the hospital recovering from his emergency neck surgery... but as he started healing and getting better, we had to chuckle that the accident had happened right before our trip, because something had seemed to interrupt our being able to take three previously planned Colorado trips together," she recalled. "We might have just given up on trying, but I'm stubborn and so is he, so we decided to make plans one last time and see if we were able to make it happen."

Ladd had to undergo emergency neck surgery after getting into an accident back in March with his nephew Caleb, 21, near the family's farm in Oklahoma. The pair were responding to a fire.

Ree detailed the terrifying incident in a blog post at the time. She revealed that the individual fire rigs her husband and nephew Caleb were driving collided while en route to a fire on the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Okla . She said the crash was "very close to being catastrophic."

"Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal," Ree wrote. Meanwhile, despite breaking his neck in two places, Ladd managed to drive himself to the hospital after the ordeal.

"Evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic," Drummond maintained, stating that Ladd had refused medical attention on the scene.

Ree said "other hardware" was used to stabilize the fracture at a Tulsa, Okla. hospital. She added that Ladd "will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for [daughter] Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding."

Furthermore, Drummond penned that Caleb "was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest" before he was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the local Fox23 news, the two fire trucks collided on County Road N3660 while responding to a fire. Troopers said the vehicles hit "head-on" and at the time there were high winds and decreasing visibility.

Authorities told Fox News it also took two to three hours to fight the fire. After the crash became public, Ree wrote online that "being married to a cowboy is never boring."

Ree and Ladd share daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 21; and sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16.