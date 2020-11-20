Rebel Wilson celebrates her 'Year of Health' in sports bra after hike: 'Continue to crush'

Rebel Wilson committed to using 2020 as her "Year of Health" and now the actress is celebrating achieving her goals.

The 40-year-old Australian native documented her journey on social media and used her platform to inspire others to take exercise and different food choices more seriously.

"Started off having a bad day but took myself on a giant walk, listening to some motivational podcasts & audiobooks (currently @antmiddleton The Fear Bubble) out in gorgeous nature...drank water...and you know what feel soooo much better now," the "Pitch Perfect" star captioned her post. "We all have tough days but take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush."

In the post, Wilson is seen wearing a sports bra and leggings. She had a bandana, which can be used as a mask, around her neck and headphones over her ears.

The funny woman admitted she lost 40 lbs over the course of the year.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," she revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this month.

"So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Wilson said while she still has her goal number in mind she'll be taking things slowly and appreciating all her body can do. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier," she said.

The producer said turning 40 was a pivotal moment for her.

"I don't know whether it's a thing, ladies, when you turn 40, really coming into my own now and not just with health, with my career," she shared. "I feel more in control. I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and I have more control over the content. Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something."

Wilson also has a new relationship in her life. She started dating Jacob Busch after they met last year, according to People.

Wilson and Busch reportedly got romantic while the pair were quarantined apart with the actress in Australia and the businessman in Los Angeles. A source told the magazine they “officially" became "boyfriend and girlfriend” when Wilson returned to Los Angeles in the fall.