Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows

Reba McEntire revealed she canceled a host of show's scheduled for the weekend due to vocal issues.

The "I'm a Survivor" singer gave an update from her doctor while also showing gratitude toward her fans for understanding the sudden change in her tour dates.

"An update about this weekend’s shows," she wrote. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows."

CMA AWARDS TO OPEN WITH A TRIBUTE TO COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND LORETTA LYNN



McEntire added, "All tickets will be honored for the new dates" in December. She ended her post with, "Thank you for understanding!"

It's unclear if the "Fancy" singer will be in attendance at the Country Music Association Awards ceremony next week.

PEYTON MANNING AND LUKE BRYAN ‘GET IN SYNC’ FOR CMA AWARDS: ‘THAT IS NOT GOOD’

McEntire is one of many musicians scheduled to perform at the CMA's, including Katy Perry, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.