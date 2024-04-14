Taylor Swift poses with 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice at Coachella: 'Two absolute queens'

Bravo fans' wildest dreams came true at Coachella.

Teresa Giudice cozied up to Taylor Swift after catching Ice Spice take the stage at the Empire Polo fields in Indio, California, on Saturday night.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was decked out in a hot-pink cowboy hat and knit set for the casual meet-and-greet with the newly anointed billionaire pop princess.

Giudice rocked a neon-pink swimsuit underneath her two-piece crocheted set. Her husband, Louis Ruelas, snapped the shot of the two legends rocking out in the desert.

"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice," he wrote on Instagram.

Podcaster Ryan Bailey read the room and noted, "Officially dead."

Teresa's "RHONJ" co-star, Jennifer Aydin, wrote, "Finally jealous of something!!"

Another user asked," This begs the question, is Taylor Swift a housewives fan?!"

Representatives for Taylor Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift looked casually cool wearing a backwards green hat with boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," scrawled across the top.

She stayed warm underneath a black leather jacket and wore a black T-shirt to match the viral TikTok pleated skirt by Halara. Swift carried a Stella McCartney shoulder bag and completed her festival outfit with a pair of Gucci sneakers.

In videos shared from inside the festival, Louie and Tre were spotted standing nearby Travis and Taylor before Ice Spice performed on the Sahara stage.

Taylor and Travis were also spotted backstage enjoying a performance by the band Bleachers, led by her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff . The "Karma" singer has been dating Kelce, a professional football player, since last summer.

She's currently on hiatus from "The Eras Tour," which resumes next month in Paris. Fans eagerly await new music from Swift, though, who will release her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on Friday, April 19.

Giudice, on the other hand, returns to Bravo airwaves next month for season 14 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." She became a household name for the notorious table-flipping incident while cameras were rolling on the reality show.

She was previously married to Joe Giudice , who was deported to his birth country, Italy, after serving four years in federal prison on tax fraud charges.

As part of their joint guilty plea to the 41 counts of fraud, Teresa also served one year in jail.