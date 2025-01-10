'Real Housewives' star Ramona Singer slammed as 'tone-deaf' for flippant comment on California wildfires

Ramona Singer is being accused of making tone-deaf comments about the devastating fires ravaging Los Angeles.

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself greeting her followers, but many people believed her caption to the video to be problematic.

"A beautiful day to wake up to … unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring," she wrote, adding a crying emoji, along with a prayer emoji.

In the video, she seemed happy and relaxed, smiling wide as she said, "What a beautiful morning in Florida. What a way to wake up. Look at this view … so happy."

She flipped her phone's camera to show a luxurious balcony with an ocean view, saying, "Bright and sunny. Gonna do some work, play some tennis. Beautiful day."

On social media, "Real Housewives" fans discussed her post, with many criticizing the seemingly flippant way she referenced the destruction the fires are causing.

"Glad to see Ramona Singer is keeping her New Year’s resolution to be as tone deaf as possible at all times," one person joked on X.

On Instagram, someone wrote, "Ramona will NEVER miss an opportunity to do the wrong thing..."

"Someone needed to take away her internet access years ago," a fan suggested, with another commenting, "It is mind boggling how ignorant and rude she actually is."

Others defended Singer's post. One person wrote, "As a Californian, needed this comedic relief ty."

"This is so on brand for her, I’m not even mad lol," another person said.

"Maybe being grateful for what we have and love and be each day is a blessing she is expressing. You know we all take that for granted. We ALL do," read another comment.

Singer had a successful career in the fashion industry before joining the cast of the first season of "The Real Housewives of New York." She appeared in the first 13 seasons of the series, from its premiere in 2008 until 2021. At the time, she told Page Six, "I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time."

This is hardly the first time Singer has been at the center of controversy. In 2023, a Vanity Fair article alleged that she'd used a racial slur during a conversation with a Black crew member of the Bravo reality show.

In another conversation with Page Six, this one regarding texts, she denied the claims, allegedly writing, "And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n--…" In writing out an abbreviated version of the slur, Singer ignited another controversy.

A representative for Singer did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.