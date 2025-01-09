Los Angeles wildfires: Jamie Lee Curtis donates $1 million to relief efforts as destruction continues

As wildfires in Southern California rage on, with Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley calling the situation "one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," some stars are doing what they can to help.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared Thursday that she and her family are donating $1 million to relief efforts.

"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: ANNA FARIS LOSES PACIFIC PALISADES HOME, MOLLY SIMS WEEPS OVER ‘DEVASTATED’ COMMUNITY

She added, "I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

The legendary actress also told her followers that she plans on posting regular updates on "where you can send needed resources to reputable agencies."

Curtis has been making frequent posts about the fires since yesterday, when she wrote that while her family is safe, "My community and possibly my home is on fire."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She later updated her followers to say that her neighborhood "is gone," but her house is still standing. Another important location to her, a local church in the Pacific Palisades, was destroyed.

The church, she explained, "had a beautiful Sunday school and school and was a gorgeous house of worship and is the building that I got sober in 25 years ago."

She continued, "I think of all of the souls who came there for comfort and solace and all the baptisms and funerals and weddings and the thousands of people who reclaimed their lives through Sobriety. Also, the women's club in the Palisades, where I met many sober people. Both are gone. Tough times. We will persevere. God bless you all."

Curtis made an emotional appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night, saying "As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning."

She'd flown to New York City, where Fallon's show is filmed, and said that during the flight, she started receiving messages from friends, calling the situation "f---ing gnarly."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During her interview, she took the time to urge people watching to help where they could, whether it be donating money, giving blood or just checking in on friends. She also advised viewers to prepare an emergency kit for their families in case there was ever a need to evacuate quickly.

Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Khloé Kardashian and more have all been sharing resources on how people can help those affected by the fires.

Mayim Bialik shared in a video to Instagram that she's lost power in her home, but offered a number of links with information on how and where to donate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin has also been sharing information regularly for people living in the area, writing that she's "Devastated and heartbroken for the place I call home."