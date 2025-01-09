California wildfires: 'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia loses home days before wife is set to give birth

Milo Ventimiglio is mourning the loss of his Malibu home - a safe space he and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were expecting to introduce their new baby to in just a few days.

During an interview with CBS News, the "This Is Us" actor, 47, opened up about the "heavy" reality that has hit his family due to the Los Angeles wildfires .

"You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and what not, and then you see your neighbors' houses and everything kind of around and your heart just breaks," a visibly upset Ventimiglia said while walking through the rubble of what is left of his home.

Ventimiglia, who evacuated on Tuesday, revealed he and his wife watched their home burn to the ground through their security cameras.

"I think there's a shock moment where you go, 'Is this real and is this happening?' At a certain point we just turned it off. We accepted the loss."

With Mariano set to give birth any day now, Ventimiglia revealed the baby's nursery was complete.

"The whole thing was set up," he said.

Ventimiglia, whose character Jack Pearson died of smoke inhalation after his home burned down in "This Is Us," said he is fully aware of the irony.

"It's not lost on me, life imitating art," he said.

While the couple prepare to become parents and adjust to their new normal, Ventimiglia said he is grateful.

"We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. Wife and baby and dog, most important," Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia is one of many celebrities who have lost their homes due to the raging wildfires.

"Jurassic World" star Daniella Pineda shared that she also lost her home and was only able to escape with her dog and her laptop.

"This was the first house that I ever bought," she wrote on Instagram. "My very first. The fire broke out so fast all I could grab was my dog and my laptop and that was it. I lost everything else. I have 1 pair of shoes to my name. I’m happy to be alive. Grateful to be alive. People really show up for one another when disaster hits. Thank you to everyone who offered to help me."

"This may seem silly to some, but I had two Beta fish that I absolutely loved. Always made sure their temp was just right, spoiled them, played with them. Loved them. They were precious and brought me joy everyday. Things are things, they are meaningless. Living creatures, humans, our environment, this is what matters."

Other stars, including Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, John Goodman, and Paris Hilton, have also lost their homes.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Billy Crystal and his wife , Janice Crystal, said they are experiencing complete devastation.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

As of Thursday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced that the Eaton and Palisades wildfires are 0% contained. The Eaton Fire has spread to 10,600 acres, and the Palisades Fire has reached 17,234 acres.

Another wildfire in Acton has been 40% contained, Marrone said. That blaze was limited to just 348 acres.

Firefighters have also successfully stopped the forward progress of the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills , officials said.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this post.