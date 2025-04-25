Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Meghan Markle attempts to explain rebrand, Jay Leno stands by marriage vows

Linda Evangelista left traumatized after botched cosmetic procedure; Katy Perry shuts down criticism of her Blue Origin space flight

Meghan Markle attempts to explain rebrand; Jay Leno stands by marriage vows. (Getty Images)

- Meghan Markle’s ‘word salad’ excuse is latest blunder in duchess’ rebrand: expert.

- Jay Leno stands by marriage vows as he faces challenges of caring for wife suffering from dementia.

- Linda Evangelista left traumatized and in therapy after a botched cosmetic procedure permanently damaged her body.

Katy Perry shuts down Blue Origin space flight critics as Gayle King reveals the crew's next mission. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry/Blue Origin via AP Images)

ZERO GRAVITY - Katy Perry shuts down Blue Origin space flight critics as Gayle King reveals the crew's next mission.

‘UNFORGETTABLE MARK’ - 'Knots Landing,' 'Friday the 13th' actress Lar Park Lincoln dead at 63

'HAS TO STOP' - Justin Bieber pleads for paparazzi attention to stop amid growing concern over the pop star's behavior. 

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on the TIME100 carpet as they fight a legal battle. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LAUGHING MATTER - Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on the TIME100 carpet as they fight a legal battle.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's hack for a long-lasting marriage.  (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm)

'IT'S THAT SIMPLE' - Sarah Michelle Gellar's hack for a long-lasting marriage. 

LOVE IN THE WILD - 'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth's love of wildlife led to her 'soulmate.'

INSIDE THE VATICAN - 'Conclave' portrays pope successor process right but also shows the church as 'primitive': expert.

