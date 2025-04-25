Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Meghan Markle attempts to explain rebrand, Jay Leno stands by marriage vows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Meghan Markle’s ‘word salad’ excuse is latest blunder in duchess’ rebrand: expert.

- Jay Leno stands by marriage vows as he faces challenges of caring for wife suffering from dementia.

- Linda Evangelista left traumatized and in therapy after a botched cosmetic procedure permanently damaged her body.

ZERO GRAVITY - Katy Perry shuts down Blue Origin space flight critics as Gayle King reveals the crew's next mission.

‘UNFORGETTABLE MARK’ - 'Knots Landing,' 'Friday the 13th' actress Lar Park Lincoln dead at 63.

'HAS TO STOP' - Justin Bieber pleads for paparazzi attention to stop amid growing concern over the pop star's behavior.

LAUGHING MATTER - Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on the TIME100 carpet as they fight a legal battle.

'IT'S THAT SIMPLE' - Sarah Michelle Gellar's hack for a long-lasting marriage.

LOVE IN THE WILD - 'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth's love of wildlife led to her 'soulmate.'

INSIDE THE VATICAN - 'Conclave' portrays pope successor process right but also shows the church as 'primitive': expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube