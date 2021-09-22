Raquel Welch, actress and 1960s sex symbol, spotted for the first time in over two years

Raquel Welch is back in action.

The actress and 1960s sex symbol, now 81, was recently spotted out and about at an auction house in Beverly Hills, Calif. The outing marks the first time Welch has been seen in public in over two years.

For her day out of the house, Welch kept her outfit simple, wearing black pants and a white top. She completed her ensemble with black sandals, brown glasses and a straw hat.

Several of the pics saw the "Kansas Cty Bomber" star wear a face mask to protect herself from coronavirus.

Welsh skyrocketed to fame in 1966 after starring in "One Million Years B.C.," which saw her don a now-iconic fur bikini to play Loana, a woman whose love interest, Tumak, must battle a caveman to win her affections.

"I had been low profile before then," Welch recalled in an interview with the Sunday Post in 2019 – her most recent public interview. "I had made another movie which was a big step up for me from very small parts. It was ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and should have been released before ‘One Million Years B.C.’ but the special effects delayed it, so I was the dinosaur lady first and the science lady second."

Regardless of how she got her start, Welch said at the time that it was still "nice to be noticed."

"I think it is much better than not being noticed," she explained. "My whole career has been about being noticed, just like any other actor or actress, so I am grateful that people are still interested."

The star has not been seen on screen since 2017 when she had a supporting role on a short-lived sitcom called "Date my Dad."

Outside of her acting and modeling career, Welch was also known for her public romances. She was married four times in her life: James Welch (1959-1964), Patrick Curtis (1967-1972), André Weinfeld (1980-1990) and Richard Palmer (1999-2004).

