Raquel Welch, actress and 1960s sex symbol, spotted for the first time in over two years

The 'Kansas City Bomber' star was seen at an auction house in Beverly Hills

By Nate Day | Fox News
Raquel Welch is back in action.

The actress and 1960s sex symbol, now 81, was recently spotted out and about at an auction house in Beverly Hills, Calif. The outing marks the first time Welch has been seen in public in over two years.

For her day out of the house, Welch kept her outfit simple, wearing black pants and a white top. She completed her ensemble with black sandals, brown glasses and a straw hat.

Several of the pics saw the "Kansas Cty Bomber" star wear a face mask to protect herself from coronavirus.

RAQUEL WELCH RECALLS STARRING IN 'ONE MILLION YEARS B.C.': 'I ALMOST DIED'

    Raquel Welch was spotted in public for the first time in over two years.

    The actress was seen at an auction house in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    Raquel Welch was best known as an actress and a sex symbol who rose to fame in the 1960s.

    She became an icon in 1966 with the release of 'One Million Years B.C.'

    For the film, she famously wore a fur bikini, which has become an iconic look for the star.

    She also famously starred in movies like 'The Three Musketeers,' 'Myra Breckinridge' and 'Bandolero!'

    Welch has not been seen on screen since 2017, when she co-starred in a sitcom called 'Date my Dad.'

    The same year, she also appeared in the film 'How to Be a Latin Lover.'

    The actress won a Golden Globe in 1975 for her performance in 'The Three Musketeers' and would be nominated over a decade later for starring in 'Right to Die.'

    Welch was married four times in her life.

    Welch's husbands were James Welch, Patrick Curtis, André Weinfeld and Richie Palmer

    Welch shares two children -- her son Damon, 61, and daughter Tahnee, 59 -- with her first husband.

Welsh skyrocketed to fame in 1966 after starring in "One Million Years B.C.," which saw her don a now-iconic fur bikini to play Loana, a woman whose love interest, Tumak, must battle a caveman to win her affections.

"I had been low profile before then," Welch recalled in an interview with the Sunday Post in 2019 – her most recent public interview. "I had made another movie which was a big step up for me from very small parts. It was ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and should have been released before ‘One Million Years B.C.’ but the special effects delayed it, so I was the dinosaur lady first and the science lady second."

RAQUEL WELCH TALKS ABOUT HER HISPANIC HERITAGE AND PRIDE IN BEING A LATINA

Regardless of how she got her start, Welch said at the time that it was still "nice to be noticed."

"I think it is much better than not being noticed," she explained. "My whole career has been about being noticed, just like any other actor or actress, so I am grateful that people are still interested."

Raquel Welch, star of ‘One Million Years B.C.’ and ‘The Three Musketeers.’

Raquel Welch, star of 'One Million Years B.C.' and 'The Three Musketeers.'

The star has not been seen on screen since 2017 when she had a supporting role on a short-lived sitcom called "Date my Dad."

Outside of her acting and modeling career, Welch was also known for her public romances. She was married four times in her life: James Welch (1959-1964), Patrick Curtis (1967-1972), André Weinfeld (1980-1990) and Richard Palmer (1999-2004).

