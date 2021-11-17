Rapper Young Dolph dead at 36 after Memphis bakery shooting

Rapper Young Dolph is dead after being shot and killed while visiting a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

A representative for the artist, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., told Variety in a statement that they are "shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph."

"The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon," it adds. "His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."

The Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect at this time.

The department added in a statement posted to Twitter that Dolph's purported murder is "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

The prominent Memphis emcee, 36, was shot after he arrived at that popular bakery – which he frequented often and promoted on social media – when the alleged perpetrator drove up and then shot and killed him, the store's owner, Maurice Hill, told FOX 13 in Memphis.

Young Dolph’s Lamborghini sat in the parking lot of the bakery when FOX 13 crews arrived to the scene located in a South Memphis strip mall.

A local man in the immediate area across the street from the scene told Fox News Digital he heard what was believed to be gunshots ring at the strip mall where the bakery is located.

The gentleman said he heard about 25 shots fired in rapid succession followed by a pause in gunfire. The man then says he heard about five or 10 more shots.

"He pulled his Lamborghini up to the shop and they got him, man. They got him," the local said of the tragic shooting.

Another person was also with Dolph at the time of the shooting, FOX 13 reported, citing Memphis Police sources.

Despite Dolph being a huge presence in Tennessee, the independent performer and local philanthropist has been mired by potentially fatal run-ins in the past.

In September 2017, Dolph was shot in Los Angeles when he got into an altercation with three men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The broad daylight attack occurred in the heart of the tourist area around the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.

In February of that year, Dolph was in an SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the vehicle came under gunfire. Three people were later arrested in May in connection with the shooting.

Dolph released an album in April of that year, titled, "Bulletproof," that referenced the shooting in Charlotte. It peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

FOX 13 reported a massive crowd gathering around the perimeter near the scene with some people lying on the ground in tears.

"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement to The Associated Press. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Dolph was reportedly set to pass out turkeys at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis this Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report