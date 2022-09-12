Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Rapper PnB Rock reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles

Rock was dining at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Central Los Angeles on Monday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from the south-east division responded to a call where a person suffered from a gunshot wound. The condition and identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the victim was the 30-year-old rapper who was stripped of his jewelry before the assailant fled the scene. 

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday.

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Rock's girlfriend took to social media just before the shooting on Monday afternoon to share a picture of the couple's lunch at the famous Los Angeles restaurant.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE’S GIRLFRIEND ARRESTED AT MIAMI HOTSPOT FOR ALLEGEDLY SLUGGING HIM IN THE FACE

PnB Rock was reportedly dining with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

PnB Rock was reportedly dining with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting. (Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Rock is from Philadelphia but has found permanent residence in Los Angeles. His released his first mixtape in 2014 before signing to Atlantic Records in 2015

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

Rapper PnB Rock performed onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival in August 2019.

Rapper PnB Rock performed onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival in August 2019. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, he earned a spot on Rolling Stone's "10 New Artists You Need to Know."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending