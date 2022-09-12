Rapper PnB Rock reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from the south-east division responded to a call where a person suffered from a gunshot wound. The condition and identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the victim was the 30-year-old rapper who was stripped of his jewelry before the assailant fled the scene.

Rock's girlfriend took to social media just before the shooting on Monday afternoon to share a picture of the couple's lunch at the famous Los Angeles restaurant.

Rock is from Philadelphia but has found permanent residence in Los Angeles. His released his first mixtape in 2014 before signing to Atlantic Records in 2015

In 2016, he earned a spot on Rolling Stone's "10 New Artists You Need to Know."