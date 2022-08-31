Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend arrested at Miami hotspot for allegedly slugging him in the face

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The girlfriend of Brooklyn rapper-turned-snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested for repeatedly punching him in the face Monday at a celebrity hotspot in Miami, according to police records.

Rachel Wattley, 25, allegedly yanked on the rainbow-haired rhymer's chain inside posh Greek restaurant and nightclub Kiki on the River and then socked him in the face repeatedly before staff escorted them outside a little after midnight, according to a police report.

An officer saw Wattley and Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, arguing outside and noticed a mark on his face, the report says.

Tekashi told the officer that his girlfriend of three years, with whom he shares a daughter, hit him in the face, the arrest affidavit says.

The "Gooba" rapper, who has performed with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, left the scene and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Wattley, who goes by Jade on social media, was arrested and later released on a $1,500 bond. She's set to be arraigned Sept. 19 on one count of misdemeanor battery, court records show.

Tekashi told TMZ that he planned to pay her bond – although it's unclear from online records if he actually did.

'You have to evaluate her. She’s obviously under the influence. I don’t plan to press charges," he told the gossip site. "I’m the one trying to bail her out."

Wattley, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, told the court she's broke and needs a free lawyer, court records show.

Cardi B famously got into a bottle-throwing brawl with Wattley at a New York City strip club after accusing her of having an affair with her husband Offset.

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges in Manhattan federal court. A judge released him early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had faced decades behind bars before agreeing to cooperate with the government and testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.