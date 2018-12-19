Rapper Lil Pump slammed for racist lyrics, gesture in teaser video

Rapper Lil Pump was criticized for the lyrics in his newest song “Butterfly Doors” and for a racist gesture he made in a teaser for the tune.

The rapper, whose real name is Grazzy Garcia, 18, released a teaser of his latest song “Butterfly Doors” on his social media accounts on Sunday.

“Butterfly door, they call me Yao Ming cause my eyes real low, ching chong,” the rapper was heard saying in the clip as he pulled his eyes back. Yao, the person Lil Pump mentioned in the lyric, is a Basketball Hall of Famer who played six years in China and eight for the Houston Rockets.

CHARLIE SHEEN REVEALS SURPRISING ROLE IN RAPPER LIL PUMP’S UPCOMING MUSIC VIDEO

A number of social media users commented on the post calling it racist, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina, People reported.

In a since-deleted tweet, the actress wrote, “Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib. Guess it’s better than ‘eyes c—k’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets?”

SELENA GOMEZ REAPPEARS IN INSTAGRAM FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ENTERING TREATMENT FACILITY

Lil Pump has not appeared to comment on the controversy.

The rapper rose to fame with his hit song “Gucci Gang” and has worked with artists such as Kanye West. However, he has gotten into some trouble recently. Last week, he was kicked off a plane and arrested in Miami for disorderly conduct, TMZ reported.