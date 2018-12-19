Selena Gomez reappears in Instagram for first time since entering treatment facility

Selena Gomez appeared in several Instagram posts Tuesday — her first public sighting since entering a treatment facility two months ago.

Gomez was pictured with a group of friends, including former “Wizards of Waverly Place” co-star Bailee Madison at a snow-tubing trip in Big Bear, Calif., E! News reported. Madison posted a photo of her, Gomez and friend Connar Franklin with the caption: “My snow.”

Franklin also posted several photos on her Instagram showing the “Fetish” singer smiling and enjoying her time on the trip.

Gomez has been dealing with health issues in the last few months. The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized and entered a treatment facility in October for anxiety and depression, E! News reported. She recently left the facility and is in a “much better place,” a source told the entertainment site.

"She feels refreshed and is in a better head space,” the source added.

Another source told People magazine that Gomez is spending time with family and friends since finishing her treatment.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” the source said. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she’s battling Lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant last year.

The singer also announced in September she is taking a social media break.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram post.