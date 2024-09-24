Fatman Scoop’s cause of death revealed after rapper collapsed on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop’s cause of death has been revealed.

The hypeman and radio personality died as a result of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Tuesday. The 53-year-old’s manner of death was ruled as natural.

Fatman Scoop, born as Isaac Freeman III, suffered a fall on Aug. 30 while performing at a summer concert hosted at Hamden Town Center Park in Connecticut. Hamden is six miles from New Haven.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett shared on Facebook that the rapper had a "medical emergency on stage" and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.



"On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop. He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park," Garrett told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time.

Video circulated online of the rapper shirtless and hyping up the crowd shortly before he collapsed. A loud thud was heard in the background.

"Hold up, you gotta understand this. Big man, gotta relax, I’m stretching… Big man gotta chill," a voice over the mic said, out of breath. "They ain’t got no fans on this stage. Jesus."

"I just want to say this, Hamden, where y'all at? Make some noise for me, heavy baby."



Medical staff were seen running toward the stage and appeared to be performing CPR on the rapper.

His family and tour manager, Birch Michael, shared statements at the time on social media following the artist's death.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop," a post on his Instagram page read on behalf of his family. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life."

"FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage," the tribute continued.

Fatman Scoop has worked with several music icons, including on Missy Elliott’s track "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey’s song "It’s Like That."

The rapper’s tour manager, Michael, additionally paid tribute to the rapper.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," the statement read on Instagram.



"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, thank you so much for everything you gave to me."