R. Kelly associate sentenced for witness intimidation attempt

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in the trial against R. Kelly.

Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn.

Authorities said Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went to Florida in June 2020 and set fire to a car that was outside a home where the witness was staying, in an effort to keep the person from cooperating.

At the time, Kelly's sex-trafficking trial was pending; he was convicted in September.

Williams' attorney, Todd Spodek, said a sentence of five years would have been "sufficient but not greater than necessary in this case." He said they were exploring their legal options.

