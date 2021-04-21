Queen Elizabeth says she's thankful for support amid 'period of great sadness' following Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II has issued a statement following Prince Philip's funeral to thank several around the world wishing her a happy 95th birthday amid mourning the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The reigning monarch turned 95 on Wednesday, just days after the world looked on as Her Majesty laid her husband of 73 years to rest at a ceremonial royal funeral held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

In her statement, released by the royal family's official Twitter account, the queen notes the period of sadness the British royal family members are in at this time.

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a great period of sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," her statement begins.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Philip's celebration of life, which he had a major role in planning prior to his death, was attended by his and the queen's four children -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Philip’s grandchildren -- which include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — also were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will also join their royal spouses at the family event.

During the service, Queen Elizabeth II, who is known for not showing too much emotion in public, sat alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions.

The ceremony marked the first time Harry is reuniting with his family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey that was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. His wife, Meghan Markle, was advised by a doctor not to attend the funeral.

The United Kingdom observed a nationwide minute of silence just before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service started.

The many titles Prince Philip held during his lifetime were read aloud during the service prior to the playing of bagpipes.

"High Admiral of the United Kingdom, One of Her Majesty’s Most Honorable Privy Council, Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal in the Army and Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Husband of Her Most Excellent Majesty Elizabeth the Second by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, whom may God preserve and bless with long life, health and honor and all worldly happiness," the Dean of Windsor said within St. George's Chapel.

The royal family confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9 in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement reads.

During England’s coronavirus lockdown, he had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

On Feb. 16, Philip was admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and ultimately released home on March 16.

The former princess met the then-18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939 when she joined her parents and younger sister, Princess Margaret, on a visit to Dartmouth naval college, People magazine reported. While Elizabeth was "reserved and shy" she was smitten by Philip’s "zest for adventure."

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

"The secret between their marriage was mutual respect, understanding and space," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen previously told Fox News. "As the duke, Philip knew that he had to do his duty. He was always there for the queen."

