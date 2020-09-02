Public Enemy releases updated 'Fight the Power' music video featuring BLM protest footage

Public Enemy released the video for its updated version of the song “Fight the Power,” featuring images and videos of recent protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

The popular hip-hop band released the original version of the iconic song in 1989 and it was quickly adopted as an anti-establishment anthem that remains relevant 31 years later in the wake of massive protests sparked by the May 25th death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to Variety, the updated 2020 track debuted at the BET Awards in June, but the new video was released by the band on Monday. It features group founders Chuck D and Flavor Flav along with other artists like Nas, Rapsody, YG, Jahi and the Roots’ members Black Thought and Questlove. The group performs while images of recent protests and clashes with police play in the background.

Many of the videos show protesters marching both in peaceful moments as well as amid fires and some property damage. In addition, some of the footage shows police as aggressors in violent clashes with the people who have taken to the streets in protest.

According to the outlet, the group announced last week that it had returned to the famed Def Jam Recordings after more than 20 years away and plans to release a new album on Sept. 25 titled “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.”

“Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold,” Chuck D said in a statement. “Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight the Power 2020.”

In addition to the artists featured on the “Fight the Power” remix, Pitchfork reports that the album will feature artists such as the Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, YG, DJ Premier, George Clinton, and Rapsody.