Flavor Flav tells Bernie Sanders to stop promoting 'false narrative' using Public Enemy's name

Not so fast, Bernie!

Flavor Flav is calling out Sanders after the 2020 presidential hopeful falsely listed Flav's hip-hop group, Public Enemy, as the headliner for a campaign event Sunday.

A Nevada-based attorney for the rapper, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign, stressing that Flav and Public Enemy have not endorsed the Vermont senator.

"To be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue," reads the letter from attorney Matthew H. Friedman, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

BERNIE SANDERS BECOMES LIGHTNING ROD AT CPAC AS TRUMP SOLDIERS LAUNCH WAR ON SOCIALISM

The letter confirms that only one of the group's founders, Chuck D, is set to perform at Sanders' Los Angeles rally. Still, Flav ripped the Democratic candidate for "misleading" supporters.

"The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading. Flav is reaching out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the faith and trust his millions of fans around the world have placed in him," the letter states.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

BERNIE SANDERS REVEALS 'MAJOR PLANS' TO BE FUNDED BY NEW TAXES, MASSIVE LAWSUITS, MILITARY CUTS

Sanders' rally is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 2020 hopeful's website lists an ad for the event, claiming that "Public Enemy Radio" is set to perform.

"Join Bernie Sanders, Sarah Silverman, and Dick Van Dyke, with a special performance by Public Enemy Radio. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m. Capacity is limited and admission is granted on a first come, first served basis," the website states.

BERNIE SANDERS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW

Sanders is known for his star-studded campaign events. This past January, Sanders was reportedly joined by Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver in Iowa. The Strokes also performed at a Sanders event held in New Hampshire, while Bela Fleck is set to play rallies in Massachusetts, THR reported.

Flav further insists Sanders' campaign should change the misleading flyer to only include Chuck D's name.

"Sanders claims to represent everyman not the man yet his grossly irresponsible handling of Chuck's endorsement threatens to divide Public Enemy and, in so doing, forever silence one of our nation's loudest and most enduring voices for social change," the letter continues.

FLAVOR FLAV FACING TRIAL, FELONY CHARGES

The reality television personality even included a personal note for Sanders in his own handwriting.

"Hey Bernie, don't do this!! Flavor-Flav," the rapper signed the document along with a drawing of a clock as a nod to his signature clock necklace.

Sunday's event is just ahead of Super Tuesday. In a recent Fox News poll, Sanders pushed Joe Biden out of the frontrunner spot for the Democratic nomination, capturing 31 percent support among primary voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has gained 8 percentage points since January, while Biden has dropped into second place with 18 percent, down 8 points.

The race looks almost the same when narrowed to Democratic primary voters in the 14 Super Tuesday states: Sanders remains on top with 30 percent, followed by Bloomberg at 18 percent, Biden 17 percent, Warren 11 percent, and Buttigieg and Klobuchar 8 percent.