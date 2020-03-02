Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter

Hall of Fame Hip hop group Public Enemy announced on Sunday they are "moving forward" without Flavor Flav -- their founding member and hype man of nearly 40 years -- after the rapper sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders on Friday.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The move was made in response to a letter sent by Flavor Flav's lawyer Matthew Friedman after member Chuck D planned to perform at the candidates' California rally on Sunday.

FLAVOR FLAV TELLS BERNIE SANDERS TO STOP PROMOTING 'FALSE NARRATIVE' USING PUBLIC ENEMY'S NAME

Flavor Flav accused the campaign of using his likeness and trademarked oversized clock at the rally even though he "has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle."

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit -- his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” the letter obtained by Fox News said. “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

The letter added that "Sanders had promised to 'Fight the Power' with hip-hop icons Public Enemy, but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders rally."

Chuck D clarified on Twitter Sunday afternoon the last straw between the two was long ago, adding that "FLAV" refused to support Sankofa, a social justice organization described to give voices to those in need and promote "peace & equality."

BERNIE SANDERS BECOMES LIGHTNING ROD AT CPAC AS TRUMP SOLDIERS LAUNCH WAR ON SOCIALISM

"It's not about BERNIE with Flav... he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either," he said.

Flavor Flav had previously sued Chuck D and their management firm in 2017 over unpaid profits, the paper said.

Sanders' rally is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. An ad for the event claimed that "Public Enemy Radio" is set to perform, according to the candidate's website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Join Bernie Sanders, Sarah Silverman, and Dick Van Dyke, with a special performance by Public Enemy Radio. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m. Capacity is limited and admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis," the website stated.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report