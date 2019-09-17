'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel romance sparked from friendship: report

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott was friends with Zooey Deschanel before they began dating, according to a new report.

A source told People that Scott, 40, and Deschanel, 39, struck up a friendship following their joint appearance with respective siblings Drew and Emily on "Carpool Karaoke."

“They were doing 'Carpool Karaoke' and they had a really fun day,” an insider dished. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik just a week before photos of her and Jonathan holding hands were published, but People's source claims that the "New Girl" star and her screenwriter husband, with whom she shares two children, had been over for months before making it public.

As for what she has in common with the hunky contractor, the source says, “He has a great sense of humor. They have a lot of the same interests. They both love music and movies.”

Over the weekend, Jonathan played quasi-coy about his new love.

“I am seeing someone,” he confessed. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”