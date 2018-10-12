Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress designed to show her spinal surgery scar

The wedding dress Princess Eugenie wore to her wedding Friday was designed to display the scar she received after having major spinal surgery when she was 12-years-old.

Eugenie wore a wedding gown designed by Peter Piloto and Christopher De Vos for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The dress featured a low back that draped into a full-length train. The bride also wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was loaned to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

KATE MIDDLETON ATTENDS PRINCESS EUGENIE’S ROYAL WEDDING WEARING ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Eugenie opened up about her decision to show off her scar on ITV This Morning, the BBC reported.

"I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she told ITV”s This Morning.

PRINCESS EUGENIE MARRIES JACK BROOKSBANK AT WINDSOR CASTLE

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that,” she continued.

Eugenie, 28, is ninth in line to the British throne. She works in the art world. She is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.