Princess Eugenie stuns in Peter Pilotto wedding gown

Here comes the bride!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank officially tied the knot at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Friday. The ninth-in-line to the British throne dazzled in a long-sleeved gown with a fitted bodice and statement train by Peter Pilotto.

The 28-year-old bride’s momentous ensemble featured a folded, portrait-style neckline and low back to highlight her spinal scar from a childhood surgery for scoliosis, People reports.

The gown’s fabric, designed by British-based duo Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featured a number of sentimental motifs personally symbolic for Princess Eugenie. The textile featured “a thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple’s fondness for Balmoral, a shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of the bride’s maternal family, the York Rose, and ivy representing the couple’s home,” intertwined into a rope-like garland subtly woven into the physical textile itself,” according to People.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING CAKE TOOK 400 EGGS, 53 PACKAGES OF BUTTER, 44 POUNDS OF SUGAR

The princess bride, who works as the director of a contemporary art gallery, sported the glittering Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, on loan from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, atop a neat, low chignon bun. Eschewing a veil, she completed the look with diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from her 32-year-old tequilla executive groom, and satin peep-toe heels from Charlotte Olympia, as per News.com.au.

The gown’s classic, feminine silhouette beautifully captured the joyful spirit of the thoroughly modern royal bride.

Though Princess Eugenie remained predictably coy on the designer and look of her wedding dress ahead of the Oct. 12 celebration, she had previously revealed that the momentous number was created by a “British-based designer.”

"[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” the 28-year-old told British Vogue in a September interview. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away.”

“I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it,” she added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years.

The newlyweds invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. They also took a carriage ride through parts of Windsor after the ceremony.

The queen will host a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.