Princess Eugenie stuns in Peter Pilotto wedding gown

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Andrew Matthews, Pool via AP)

Here comes the bride!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank officially tied the knot at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Friday. The ninth-in-line to the British throne dazzled in a long-sleeved gown with a fitted bodice and statement train by Peter Pilotto.

Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives with her father Prince Andrew for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

The 28-year-old bride’s momentous ensemble featured a folded, portrait-style neckline and low back to highlight her spinal scar from a childhood surgery for scoliosis, People reports.

Princess Eugenie and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive at St George's Chapel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, Britain October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC157B358970

The gown’s fabric, designed by British-based duo Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featured a number of sentimental motifs personally symbolic for Princess Eugenie. The textile featured “a thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple’s fondness for Balmoral, a shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of the bride’s maternal family, the York Rose, and ivy representing the couple’s home,” intertwined into a rope-like garland subtly woven into the physical textile itself,” according to People.

PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING CAKE TOOK 400 EGGS, 53 PACKAGES OF BUTTER, 44 POUNDS OF SUGAR

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

The princess bride, who works as the director of a contemporary art gallery, sported the glittering Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, on loan from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, atop a neat, low chignon bun. Eschewing a veil, she completed the look with diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from her 32-year-old tequilla executive groom, and satin peep-toe heels from Charlotte Olympia, as per News.com.au.

The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)

The gown’s classic, feminine silhouette beautifully captured the joyful spirit of the thoroughly modern royal bride.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)

Though Princess Eugenie remained predictably coy on the designer and look of her wedding dress ahead of the Oct. 12 celebration, she had previously revealed that the momentous number was created by a “British-based designer.”

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)

"[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” the 28-year-old told British Vogue in a September interview. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away.”

“I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it,” she added.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years.

Princess Eugenie of York, right, and Jack Brooksbank travel from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The newlyweds invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. They also took a carriage ride through parts of Windsor after the ceremony.

The queen will host a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, right, and her husband Jack Brooksban travel in the Scottish State Coach following their wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak