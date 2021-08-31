Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer flies flag at half-mast on the anniversary of royal’s death

Earl Charles Spencer is remembering his beloved sibling.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old tweeted a photo of the Spencer flag at half-mast at Althorp House, the family’s estate. While the earl didn’t caption the somber image, today marks the death of his sister Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997, from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36.

Althorp House, which was built in 1508, is where Diana grew up. It is currently the home of Diana’s brother and his family, as well as the final resting place of the late royal.

The actual burial area is on an island in an ornamental lake known as The Oval within Althorp Park’s Pleasure Garden, the BBC reported. Althorp House, her family home, stands a mile away.

The outlet noted that 20 generations of the family have been buried in Spencer Chapel including their father, who died in 1992. At the time of Diana’s death, Spencer wanted his sister to rest in a private area that can be properly looked after and visited in peace by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Many on social media shared their heartfelt sentiments about the tragic day.

"God bless her memory and bless you today x," one person tweeted at Spencer.

"Loved and remembered xx," another added.

"She will never be forgotten," one chimed.

"Your family is in everyone’s thoughts today," one shared. "I’m sure it doesn’t get easier."

On July 1, which would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, William, 39, and Harry, 36, unveiled a statue of their mother.

Diana’s three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, a place the princess once found solace. It was only the second time the brothers have appeared together in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties over a year ago.

The statue, which shows a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children, was commissioned by the brothers in 2017. The style of her dress is meant to evoke the final period of her life when she gained confidence in her humanitarian work.

"Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement at the time. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the U.S. in search of a more peaceful existence that he could better control. William has pressed on with royal life and the never-ending demands that accompany his role as second-in-line to the throne.

But Diana’s memory is something that continues to unite the brothers. Over the years, both have sought to control the way their mother is portrayed, highlighting her philanthropy and the numerous lives she continues to touch.

Back in 2020, Spencer noted the significance of having the flag at half-mast.

"My first family duty on 31 August," he tweeted at the time. "Never forgotten."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.