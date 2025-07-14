Princess Charlene declares love for Prince Albert after divorce rumors and health struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Charlene of Monaco has declared her "love and support" for Prince Albert following her medical saga and rumors of an impending separation.

On Saturday, the couple attended the annual Croix-Rouge Monégasque Gala for Monaco’s Red Cross. During the festivities, the princess made an impassioned speech about her husband, seemingly hitting back at rumors of cracks in their marriage.

"Today marks exactly the 20th anniversary of your accession," the 47-year-old said to her husband, who was seated in the crowd, as quoted by Vogue.com.

"Twenty years ago, you took the reins of the Principality, and since that day, you have guided Monaco with wisdom, courage, and determination," said Charlene. "In international politics, you are a steady and value-based force that embodies the importance of soft power through your engagement for the environment."

During her speech, Charlene got personal.

"Albert, you know that I am always by your side, along with the Monégasques," Charlene told the 67-year-old. "We are standing with you, with all our hearts, to protect Monaco and its future under your leadership. We love you, we support you, and we thank you for being there for all of us."

Charlene concluded her speech by raising a toast.

"Let’s raise our glass to our Prince—to you, Albert!"

According to the outlet, 10 members of Monaco’s military guard performed a moving version of the Monégasque anthem. A visibly emotional Albert sang along from his seat. A few minutes before midnight, Albert and Charlene then swayed hand-in-hand to Coldplay’s "Everglow."

Later in the evening, Billy Idol played over 10 of his biggest hits, including "Eyes Without a Face," which Charlene and Albert sang along to. When the British rocker asked the crowd, "Do you want to have some fun tonight?" Albert cheered back, "Yeah!"

The outlet noted that Charlene and Albert happily danced together past 1 a.m.

The evening not only celebrated Albert’s 40 years of dedication to the Red Cross, but it also marked the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. The son of the late Oscar-winner-turned-princess Grace Kelly became Monaco’s ruler in 2005 following the death of his father, Prince Rainier III.

Charlene, an Olympic swimmer from South Africa, married Albert in 2011. They share 10-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The couple’s relationship had been plagued with divorce rumors published by German, English and French tabloids while Charlene suffered health woes. A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Monaco had no comment to Fox News Digital in response to the allegations.

Charlene’s health deteriorated while she was visiting South Africa in May 2021. While the visit to her home country was meant to last just 10 days, complications from a previous procedure grounded her for six months.

After several corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse, Charlene returned to Monaco in November of that year. But shortly after she landed, the princess experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined that Charlene would seek treatment at a center outside of Monaco.

More gossip was unleashed when Albert was photographed with his son Alexandre Grimaldi, daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Nicole Coste, Alexandre’s mother, in 2023. At the time, Alexandre, now a fashion model, was celebrating his 20th birthday.

It was also then that Charlene's Instagram handle was either deleted or deactivated from the platform. At the time, a spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jazmin, Albert’s first child, was publicly acknowledged in 2006. At the time, Albert said he wanted to protect the 33-year-old’s identity. Alexandre and Jazmin are not heirs to the throne because their parents never married, as required by the constitution of Monaco. Albert and Charlene’s twins are first and second in line to the throne.

Albert previously slammed rumors surrounding his marriage.

"She didn't leave Monaco in a huff!" Albert told People magazine about Charlene’s absence. "She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

"It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay, and [she was still there] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose," he shared.

"She didn't go into exile," he stressed to the outlet. "It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

While Albert admitted he "probably should have addressed" the rumors sooner, he "was concentrating on taking care of the kids."

"I thought it would just probably go [away]," he said. "You know if you try to answer everything that comes out, then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time."

Albert said that the rumors had taken their toll.

"Of course it affects her, of course it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental. ... We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot."

According to the outlet, Charlene experienced complications related to a sinus lift and bone graft procedure she underwent in preparation for dental implants. As a result, she had several corrective procedures, including one that caused her to miss her 10th wedding anniversary.

Most recently, Charlene and Albert have presented a united front at royal engagements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.