ENTERTAINMENT

Prince William shares first personal social media post since Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy on March 22

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author Video

Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author

Robert Hardman, who spoke about the heir to the British throne, has written a book about his father, "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy."

Prince William has returned to social media for the first time following Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment announcement.

He posted on both X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram Stories, to comment on the international retirement of Rachel Daly, a star player on England’s national soccer team.

"Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3," he wrote on the Kensington Royal accounts, which he shares with Middleton, on a reposted photo from Daly's account.

"Plenty more goals for Villa now!" he added, referring to Daly’s plans to continue playing with Aston Villa, at the club level, and signing it with a "W."

Close up of Prince William

Prince William posted on social media for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer treatment announcement, congratulating English soccer star Rachel Daly on her retirement.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

KATE MIDDLETON’S CANCER DIAGNOSIS LEAVES MONARCHY’S FUTURE ON PRINCE WILLIAM’S SHOULDERS: EXPERT

According to People, Prince William and Middleton are spending time as a family while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are on a school break. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington palace for comment, but they did not immediately respond to the request.

The social media post from William is the first personal post he has shared since The Princess of Wales shared her video revealing she has cancer last month on March 22.

She explained that following her planned abdominal surgery earlier this year, tests showed "cancer had been present" and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the word she had cancer in a video message shared on March 22. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Middleton’s absence from the public eye spurred a flurry of rumors and speculation before she made her announcement.

During that time, Prince William was engaged in many of his royal duties, attending public events.

Prince William in a blue shirt and brown coat walks alongside Kate Middleton in a bright red/orange long coat

The royal couple remained silent on Kate's health until the video announcement, while Prince William handled public duties. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On March 1, he was photographed taking a shot with actor Rob McElhenney, one of the producers of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary about the town’s soccer team following its purchase by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Prince William taking a shot of whiskey

Prince William shared a drink with actor Rob McElhenney, one of the producers of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary about the town’s soccer team following its purchase by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, in early March. (Getty Images)

Prince William is active in his support of soccer in the country and has been the president of The Football Association (The FA), the governing body of soccer in England since 2006. 

People noted that the royal is an avid fan of Aston Villa and known to attend games to support the team, often with his children at his side.

Last year, William and Princess Charlotte posted a video on the family’s social media to wish the Lionnesses good luck in the Women’s World Cup last summer, after he announced he would be unable to attend the team’s final match.

