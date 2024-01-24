Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make rare public appearance 1 week after royal family stricken with medical issues

Kate Middleton was hospitalized for surgery; King Charles to be treated for prostate condition

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Princess Dianas biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a movie night Tuesday while the monarchy deals with a major health saga. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in Jamaica. The couple were all smiles as they showed their support at the Carib Theatre in Kingston. 

They were photographed with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet. 

PRINCE WILLIAM VISITS KATE MIDDLETON IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SURGERY, EXPECTED TO POSTPONE ROYAL DUTIES

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness

From left to right, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet. (Getty Images)

The pair were also seen posing with Paramount Film chief Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy James. 

Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

From left to right, Paramount Film chief Brian Robbins and wife Tracy James also posed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

Another photo showed Markle and Harry smiling in the theater seats. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on Jan. 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Getty Images)

Markle, 42, donned a black dress with her hair styled in a low bun, while Harry, 39, sported a dark navy blue suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. 

Their rare appearance comes one week after the royal palace revealed King Charles III and Kate Middleton’s medical procedures. 

Last Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton, who turned 42 earlier this month, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales is postponing all public duties until after Easter.

Moments after the announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. They noted that the 75-year-old’s public engagements "will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles, Queen Camilla and working royal family members

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured with members of the working royal family. (Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace)

KING CHARLES III TO UNDERGO 'CORRECTIVE PROCEDURE' NEXT WEEK FOR AN ENLARGED PROSTATE

Middleton and Charles have received a tremendous amount of support as Prince William and Queen Camilla have stood by their sides. 

The Prince of Wales visited his wife Middleton at the hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery. 

Prince William was photographed driving as he left the private London Clinic last Thursday.

prince william, kate middleton

Prince William visits Kate Middleton in hospital following surgery. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla carried on with her royal duties one day after the palace announced King Charles would undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was spotted arriving at the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland last Thursday morning. Before heading into the event, the royal greeted the crowd in a rush.

When asked, "How is His Majesty?" Queen Camilla simply replied, "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

