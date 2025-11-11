Prince William makes surprise video call to 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Robert Irwin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William made a surprise appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night in support of contestant Robert Irwin.

Irwin told his dance partner, Witney Carson, while they were both seated in front of a tablet on the show that he had a "special call," adding, "I have absolutely no idea who it is."

"We’re missing you, Robert," the Prince of Wales told the conservationist and zookeeper, referring to the royal’s Earthshot Prize event in Rio de Janeiro. Irwin was supposed to join him there as an ambassador, but had to cancel because he's still competing on the show.

"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here," William said.

The 43-year-old also joked to Carson that she needs "to get him in as much glitter as you can."

He wished the couple luck, saying they have a "seriously good chance of winning."

"That means the absolute world. Thank you so much," Irwin told him.

"I can’t believe he just said my name," Carson said after the call.

Irwin responded, "Let’s not mess this up!"

The 21-year-old, who is the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, has been an ambassador for the prince’s Earthshot Prize for just over a year. The prize gives awards and grants to people who find solutions to environmental challenges.

Irwin and Carson are one of seven couples left on the reality ballroom dance show.