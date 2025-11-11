Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Prince William makes surprise video call to 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Robert Irwin

The son of Steve Irwin was supposed to join the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize in Rio De Janeiro, but had to cancel because he's still on the show

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Prince William, the future king, is full of surprises: royal butler Video

Prince William, the future king, is full of surprises: royal butler

Grant Harrold, who served King Charles III, spoke about befriending the Prince of Wales in his book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

Prince William made a surprise appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night in support of contestant Robert Irwin.

Irwin told his dance partner, Witney Carson, while they were both seated in front of a tablet on the show that he had a "special call," adding, "I have absolutely no idea who it is."

"We’re missing you, Robert," the Prince of Wales told the conservationist and zookeeper, referring to the royal’s Earthshot Prize event in Rio de Janeiro. Irwin was supposed to join him there as an ambassador, but had to cancel because he's still competing on the show. 

"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here," William said.

KATE MIDDLETON LEARNS 100-YEAR-OLD VETERAN'S SECRET TO LONGEVITY DURING ROYAL VISIT

Prince William and Robert Irwin

Prince William made a surprise appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night in support of contestant Robert Irwin. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old also joked to Carson that she needs "to get him in as much glitter as you can."

He wished the couple luck, saying they have a "seriously good chance of winning."

"That means the absolute world. Thank you so much," Irwin told him.

Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars

Robert Irwin is seen dancing with Witney Carson on "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 4. (Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

"I can’t believe he just said my name," Carson said after the call.

Irwin responded, "Let’s not mess this up!"

Robert Irwin and Prince William shaking hands at the Earthshot Prize

Prince William is seen shaking hands with Robert Irwin during the "Leading with Impact" event, as part of London Climate Action Week last year.  (Carlos Jasso - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old, who is the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, has been an ambassador for the prince’s Earthshot Prize for just over a year. The prize gives awards and grants to people who find solutions to environmental challenges.

Irwin and Carson are one of seven couples left on the reality ballroom dance show

