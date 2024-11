He may be relishing the win of his Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars," but "The Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei admitted his path to victory was arduous, calling it "mental warfare."

At the show's finale, Fox News Digital asked the reality star and former tennis professional what was more challenging, fronting "The Bachelor" or being a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

"They're so different," Graziadei said. "'Bachelor’ was not hard because it gave me my fiancée [Kelsey Anderson], and I'm so grateful for it. It's a different experience. You have to really put yourself out there.

"But this is mental warfare," he added of the nine-week competition. "I'm doing something I don't know how to do. And I have to make it look like I know how to do it every week."

Graziadei credited his partner, Jenna Johnson, for leading him through the hardships.

"That is on her for helping me through that, but, yeah, this is just so different than anything else I've done."

Johnson, who has been a professional dancer on the show since season 23 and won with professional figure skater Adam Rippon in season 26, shared why this particular accomplishment was so important.

"It's insane to have my husband pass me this trophy," she said of husband and fellow pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who won last season with his partner Xochitl Gomez. "And to know both of us now have the first two Len Goodman Mirrorballs is the biggest honor. I'm just beyond grateful."

The reality competition show renamed the Mirrorball Trophy in honor of former head judge Len Goodman, who died in 2023.