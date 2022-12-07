Prince William, Kate are more ‘proper,’ ‘royal’ than Prince Harry, Meghan with PDA: body language expert

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more demonstrative with each other in public — especially since stepping down as senior royals — Prince William and Kate Middleton are still very "connected" to each other, a body language expert told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb said William and Kate are more "proper" and "royal."

"They will still touch one another on occasion. They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile," Cobb said of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who recently visited the U.S. for the first time in eight years.

"That synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another. So, although they’re public or PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple."

Conversely, Cobb said, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very PDA-heavy.

"They’re constantly holding hands, they’re touching each other’s back. He’s hugging her. They’re constantly together, which is great, which is what you want to see with a loving couple," she explained.

At the Ripple of Hope Awards in Manhattan, where the couple was honored Tuesday, Cobb said, "they both had this level of happiness that was more magnetic than I’ve seen in the past."

She said they’re living on their own terms and seem to no longer feel pressure to try to conform to royal protocols.

"They don’t feel the construct of being a part of the firm — as they refer to the royal family — they’re not so tied to that institution where there’s a level of relation that comes across when they’re interacting with each other or with the public at the event," she added.

Even from the beginning of their relationship and when they were senior royals, they "broke the rules" regarding PDA, Cobb said. "They were renegades with their affection … but that’s what felt good to them, that's what felt natural to them as a couple, and it was important to them to express their love in that manner."

Harry and Meghan also seem to "really support one another" and take turns giving support to the other depending on the situation, Cobb said.

The couple, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020, are "very in tune" with each other, and they "don’t like to be too far away physically from one other," Cobb observed.

"So, as they’re sitting at the table [at the Ripple of Hope Awards], and I believe they’re dining, he has his arm draped around her shoulders laying on the back of the chair. He has his hand on her shoulder, and then she’s clasping his hand," Cobb said. "This is a way of maintaining a connection. ‘Hey, honey, I’m here with you.’"

Conversely, she called William and Kate "very royal-esque," adding she believes "they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA as do Harry and Meghan."

Both couples are "crazy about one another," Cobb added.